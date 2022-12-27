ACC Basketball Tournament Tickets on Sale Now

The Greensboro Coliseum is excited to host the 2023 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament (March 1-5), 2023 New York Life ACC Men's Basketball Tournament (March 7-11) and First and Second Rounds of the NCAA ® Division I Men’s Basketball Championship (March 17 & 19).



The Coliseum will be hosting the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament for the 23rd time, the most of any venue and the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament for the 29th time, also the most of any venue. NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament action will be returning to Greensboro for the first time since 2012 and the 14th time overall.

Oddsmakers are taking note of Clemson's solid start. The Tigers are listed sixth in FanDuel Sportsbook's odds to outright win the ACC. Only Virginia (+185), Duke (+260), North Carolina (+430), Miami (+470) and Virginia Tech (+2200) are listed ahead of Clemson (+3100) to take home the regular-season crown.

2023 New York Life ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

TICKETING

BUY TICKETS All-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 14 games of the five-day tournament (March 7-11), are on sale now and start at $198 (plus applicable fees).

Please note that all seating for Tuesday, March 7 games is general admission.



MANAGE YOUR MOBILE TICKETS

All 2023 ACC Men's Tournament tickets are mobile tickets (not printed). This means that you must manage your tickets on your mobile device and present the tickets on your mobile device to be scanned at the door for entry. We will not be mailing paper tickets. Purchased books may be accessed here. We recommend accessing this link on your mobile device and adding your tickets to your wallet.

Need Assistance with Mobile Ticketing?

Ticket book buyers that need assistance with accessing their tickets or transferring their tickets can access the guides below for step-by-step instructions.

Greensboro Coliseum Account Manager Guide for mobile entry - click here.

Greensboro Coliseum Account Manager Guide to transferring tickets - click here.