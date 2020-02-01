AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Baehre Suffers Another ACL Injury

CU Athletic Communications

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Clemson has announced that junior forward Jonathan Baehre has re-torn his previously injured ACL and underwent successful surgery on Friday. Baehre will miss the rest of the 2019-20 season.

“It’s certainly an unfortunate injury for Jonathan and our team,” head coach Brad Brownell said. “He worked so hard over the summer months and first semester to get back on the floor. Jonathan is a good player and terrific teammate, who we know will be determined in his rehab to return and have a productive career at Clemson.”

The Wiesbaden, Germany, native returned to action and played in two games this season after previously tearing his ACL in May 2019. He averaged 3.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per contest.

Clemson (11-9, 5-5) plays at Wake Forest today at 8:05 p.m.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spring Preview: RBs

The 2020 Clemson Tigers received a huge boost to their running game as two time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne decided to return for his senior year.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson Tiger Demarkcus Bowman Named 2019 Mr. Football

Senior running back Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland High School has been named the 2019 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football by the narrowest margin in the 28-year history of the award following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school football coaches and media representatives.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Baseball: Five Things To Look For In 2020

With Opening Day approaching, here are five things to look for with thew Clemson baseball team in 2020

JP-Priester

TE Spring Preview: Tigers Need More

The Clemson Tigers have had a bevy of ultra-talented tight ends in their history.But over the last three seasons, production took a huge drop-off.

Zach Lentz

Rudolph Moving On From Clemson

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph announced with a video on Twitter that he's no longer playing football for the Tigers. The redshirt sophomore is graduating and moving on in May.

Brad Senkiw

Halfway Through ACC Play, Clemson Ahead of Predictions

Ten ACC games down and 10 to go, Clemson would have the seventh seed if the conference tournament began today, so here's a look at how they've reached the midway point.

Brad Senkiw

Morris Named to All-ACC Academic Team

The ACC announced earlier today that Logan Morris, a junior industrial engineering major from Inman, S.C., has been named to the 2019 All-ACC Women’s Cross Country Academic Team.

CU Athletic Communications

Lee: Loss in Oxford Was 'Humbling'

Clemson baseball has not reached the Super Regional in the last nine seasons, if the Tigers are to break the streak this season they must put the disappointment of last season in the past.

Zach Lentz

5 Reasons To Be Excited

Today we continue our "Five Things.." series with our five reasons to be excited about the 2020 Clemson baseball season.

Zach Lentz

Behind Mack, Trapp, Clemson Finds Way To Beat Syracuse

After an 0-3 start to ACC play, Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers have beaten the Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim this month.

Brad Senkiw