    • October 23, 2021
    Basketball on Bowman Set to Kickoff 2021-22 Season
    The Clemson men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a preseason tipoff event, Friday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Bowman Field on the campus of Clemson University. The event starts at 5:30 and will last one hour and admission is FREE!
    CUAD Release

    CLEMSON, S.C. — It’s that time of year again in Clemson with hoops season right around the corner!

    The Clemson men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a preseason tipoff event, Friday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Bowman Field on the campus of Clemson University. The event starts at 5:30 and will last one hour and admission is FREE!

    Basketball on Bowman will serve as the first chance for fans to meet the 2021-22 rosters, as each player will be introduced at the start of the event. Other entertainment includes:

    • Team Intro Videos
    • Shooting Contests
    • Skills Challenges
    • Rally Cat and Spirit Squad Performances
    • Tiger Band
    • DJ Sha

    Fans are encouraged to contribute and follow content from the event on Twitter and Instagram.

    The Clemson men's basketball team currently holds +15000 odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel. Gonzaga is the favorite at +650.

