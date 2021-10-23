Basketball on Bowman Set to Kickoff 2021-22 Season
CUAD Release
CLEMSON, S.C. — It’s that time of year again in Clemson with hoops season right around the corner!
The Clemson men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a preseason tipoff event, Friday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Bowman Field on the campus of Clemson University. The event starts at 5:30 and will last one hour and admission is FREE!
Basketball on Bowman Set to Kickoff 2021-22 Season
The Clemson men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a preseason tipoff event, Friday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Bowman Field on the campus of Clemson University. The event starts at 5:30 and will last one hour and admission is FREE!
Odds and Ends: Could Clemson's Spread-Covering Fortunes Change as Road Underdog?
Clemson heads to No. 23 Pitt as a 3-point underdog looking for a win and its first cover of the 2021 season.
Clemson at Pitt: 5 Things to Watch For
Five storylines to follow as the Clemson Tigers make their first ever visit to Heinz Field for a matchup with the No. 21 Pitt Panthers.
Basketball on Bowman will serve as the first chance for fans to meet the 2021-22 rosters, as each player will be introduced at the start of the event. Other entertainment includes:
- Team Intro Videos
- Shooting Contests
- Skills Challenges
- Rally Cat and Spirit Squad Performances
- Tiger Band
- DJ Sha
Fans are encouraged to contribute and follow content from the event on Twitter and Instagram.
The Clemson men's basketball team currently holds +15000 odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel. Gonzaga is the favorite at +650.