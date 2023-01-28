Clemson Aims for 10th ACC Win in Visit to FSU

No. 24 Clemson is already off to its best ACC start in program history.

The Tigers can get their 10th conference victory in today's 5 p.m. game at Florida State. Clemson improved to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in ACC play with Tuesday's 72-51 over Georgia Tech to stay in first place in the league standings.

The Seminoles are coming off an 86-63 loss at home to Miami, leaving them 7-14 overall and 5-5 in ACC play heading into the Clemson showdown.

Game notes

— Clemson is a 2-point favorite at FSU.

— The game will be televised on the ACC Network and on the radio by the Clemson Athletic Network on 105.5 The Roar.

— Guard Brevin Galloway is expected to miss the game with an "abdominal injury." He's averaging 10.6 points per game.

— Clemson could get point guard Chase Hunter (foot) back today. He's missed the last three games.

— The Tigers are 8-26 all-time in Tallahassee, Fla.

— Clemson ranks 56th in the NCAA's NET rankings while the Seminoles are at No. 205.

— Forward Hunter Tyson the team in rebounding at 10.0 per game, and the senior has produced 11 double-doubles, which is the sixth most in the country.

— Center P.J. Hall is averaging 17.1 points per game in ACC play and has scored 20-plus points in five of the 10 conference games.

— FSU has four players averaging double digits in scoring, including Darin Green Jr. (14.1) and Matthew Cleveland (14.0) points per game.

