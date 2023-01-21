Clemson Aims to Bounce Back, Stay in Control of ACC vs. Hokies

No. 19 Clemson looks to bounce back from a midweek loss and hold onto sole possession of first place in the ACC standings when Virginia Tech visits Littlejohn Coliseum today at 6 p.m.

The Tigers dropped their first conference game of the season 87-77 on Tuesday at Wake Forest to fall to 15-4 overall and 7-1 in the ACC.

The Hokies (11-7, 1-6) are looking to end a six-game losing skid and are coming off a 78-68 loss at No. 10 Virginia.

Game notes

— Clemson is a 1.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

— The game will be televised on ESPN2 and on the radio by the Clemson Athletic Network on 105.5 The Roar.

— Clemson starting point guard Chase Hunter, who missed Tuesday's game with a foot injury, is questionable for the VT game while shooting guard Alex Hemenway (foot) is doubtful.

— The Tigers knocked off the Hokies 68-65 in Blacksburg, Va., on Jan. 4. Five Clemson players scored in double figures.

— Clemson is 11-7 all-time vs. Virginia Tech at Littlejohn while head coach Brad Brownell is 8-11 against the Hokies.

— Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers in scoring (15.8) and rebounding (10.1) per game.

— Tyson was named earlier this week to the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.

— Clemson center P.J. Hall has scored 26 and 22 points, respectively, in his last two games. He had a streak of three consecutive games of 20 or more points earlier this season.

— The Tigers rank seventh nationally and first in the ACC in free-throw shooting (79.5%).

— Sean Pedulla leads the Hokies with 16.4 points per game and 78 assists this season.

—Jon Rothstein currently has the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament as the automatic qualifier on The Duel.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/