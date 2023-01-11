Clemson Aims to Stay Atop ACC Standings With Louisville Visiting

The Clemson men's basketball team returns home after a two-game road swing sitting in first place in the ACC standings.

Fresh off a 75-74 win at Pittsburgh last Saturday, the Tigers enter today's 9 p.m. game at Littlejohn Coliseum against Louisville at 13-3 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

The Cardinals (2-14, 0-5) are currently in last place in the ACC and have lost five consecutive games, including an 80-72 loss to Wake Forest on Jan. 7.

Game notes

— The game will be televised on RSN and broadcast on the radio by the Clemson Athletic Network at 105.5 The Roar.

— Clemson is favored by 16.5 points over the Cardinals, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

— The Tigers are 5-0 in ACC play for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

— Clemson has won a program-record nine consecutive ACC regular-season games dating back to 2021-22.

— The Tigers rank first in the ACC in 3-point shooting (39%) and free-throw shooting (78.4%).

— Clemson is 4-1 against Louisville at Littlejohn Coliseum.

— Junior guard Chase Hunter led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points at Pitt. It marked the eighth consecutive time he's scored in double digits. Hunter has put up at least 10 points in 15 of Clemson's 16 games this season.

— Senior forward Hunter Tyson is averaging a double-double for the Tigers with 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

— Shooting guard Alex Hemenway will miss his fifth game of the season as he's dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot, head coach Brad Brownell said Monday.

— Louisville is led by guard El Ellis, who averages 17.8 points and 4.7 assists per game.

— Clemson hosts No. 24 Duke on Saturday at 5 p.m.

