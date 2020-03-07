CLEMSON, SC- Through the season's first thirteen games, the Tigers have had to rely on their strong pitching, while the bats have been slow to get going. On Saturday, with starting pitcher Davis Sharpe obviously not having his best stuff, they needed the bats to step up, and that is exactly what happened.

The Tigers pounded out 14 hits on the day, and beat Boston College 12-5 in Doug Kingsmore Stadium, clinching the weekend series over the Eagles.

The offense got going early, plating two runs in the first inning off a Bryar Hawkins two run homerun, and then two more in the second for a 4-0 lead. BC stormed back with a run in the third, and three more in the fourth, to tie it up at four.

Clemson blew it open in the bottom of the fourth, however, pushing across four runs for an 8-4 lead.

Elijah Henderson, Bo Majkowski, Adam Hackenberg, and Chad Fairey all had multi-hit games for the Tigers. Fairey led the way with three hits, and Henderson led the team with four RBI.

Sharpe lasted just four innings, allowing four runs on six hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. Carter Raffield came on in the fifth, going 2.2 innings and giving up a run on four hits, with a walk and a strikeout, in picking up the first win of his career.

Key Play: BC second basemen Luke Gold dropped a pop fly off the bat of Sam Hall with two outs in the bottom of the fourth and the game tied at 4. Chad Fairey scored, and instead of the inning being over, the Tigers scored four runs in the inning to take an 8-4 lead.

Player of the Game: Chad Fairey, who came in hitless in 15 at bats, went 3-5 on the day. He had an opposite field solo shot in the second and scored three runs on the day..

Coaches Decision: Monte Lee went to Carter Raffield in relief of Sharpe after the fourth. It was clear Sharpe was a little off today, and after the Tigers had just extended the lead to four runs, Lee wasn't giving Sharpe the chance to give up a four run lead again.

Up Next: The series finale takes place tomorrow at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, with first pitch at 1 pm on the ACC Network Extra.