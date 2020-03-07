AllClemson
Clemson Bats Come To Life In 12-5 Win Over BC

JP-Priester

CLEMSON, SC- Through the season's first thirteen games, the Tigers have had to rely on their strong pitching, while the bats have been slow to get going. On Saturday, with starting pitcher Davis Sharpe obviously not having his best stuff, they needed the bats to step up, and that is exactly what happened.

The Tigers pounded out 14 hits on the day, and beat Boston College 12-5 in Doug Kingsmore Stadium, clinching the weekend series over the Eagles.

The offense got going early, plating two runs in the first inning off a Bryar Hawkins two run homerun, and then two more in the second for a 4-0 lead. BC stormed back with a run in the third, and three more in the fourth, to tie it up at four.

Clemson blew it open in the bottom of the fourth, however, pushing across four runs for an 8-4 lead. 

Elijah Henderson, Bo Majkowski, Adam Hackenberg, and Chad Fairey all had multi-hit games for the Tigers. Fairey led the way with three hits, and Henderson led the team with four RBI.

Sharpe lasted just four innings, allowing four runs on six hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. Carter Raffield came on in the fifth, going 2.2 innings and giving up a run on four hits, with a walk and a strikeout, in picking up the first win of his career.

Key Play: BC second basemen Luke Gold dropped a pop fly off the bat of Sam Hall with two outs in the bottom of the fourth and the game tied at 4. Chad Fairey scored, and instead of the inning being over, the Tigers scored four runs in the inning to take an 8-4 lead.

Player of the Game: Chad Fairey, who came in hitless in 15 at bats, went 3-5 on the day. He had an opposite field solo shot in the second and scored three runs on the day.. 

Coaches Decision: Monte Lee went to Carter Raffield in relief of Sharpe after the fourth. It was clear Sharpe was a little off today, and after the Tigers had just extended the lead to four runs, Lee wasn't giving Sharpe the chance to give up a four run lead again.

Up Next: The series finale takes place tomorrow at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, with first pitch at 1 pm on the ACC Network Extra.

COMMUNITY

Clemson Softball Keeps Winning

The Clemson Softball team continued its roll, winning its tenth straight game with a 7-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday at Clemson Softball Stadium

CU Athletic Communications

K.J. Henry Is Ready to Attack 2020

K.J. Henry has learned a lot since joining the Clemson Tigers. The former top-ranked prospect has been through two years of development on the defensive line and is now focused on attacking each day to get better.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson's Other Running Backs Take Back Seat Again

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Ends Regular Season With Home Loss To Georgia Tech

Clemson rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to take a 59-50 lead with 5:15 to play, but a scoring drought in the last 2:40 seconds helped Georgia Tech finish with a 6-0 run and a 65-62 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Brad Senkiw

Spring Practice Report: Swinney Gets Good Grasp Of Where Clemson Is

What the Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wants to see most right now from a team with plenty of youth is energy each practice and a squad that remains coachable.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Cardiac Cats Survive an Eagle Scare

The No. 21 Clemson Tigers rebounded from their 11-2 loss Wednesday to the College of Charleston in dramatic fashion Friday night, as they used two runs in the sixth inning and a single run in the eighth inning to edge the Boston College Eagles by a final score of 4-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Tigers Win Ninth Straight in 9-1 Rout Over Pitt

Behind another strong outing in the circle from freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle, the Clemson Softball team earned its ninth consecutive victory in the opening game, 9-1, of the Tigers’ series Friday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 5 Preview

One more week of the XFL has passed and we are on to week 5, here is what you can expect from former Clemson Tigers in the league:

Connor Watson

Potter Working To Be More Consistent In 2020

Clemson kicker BT Potter looking to be more consistent in his second season as the Tigers placekicker

JP-Priester

Myles Murphy is 'As Advertised'

True freshman Myles Murphy has wasted little time making his impact felt on, not only, the defensive coaches, but the offensive coaches as well.

Zach Lentz