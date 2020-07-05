Clemson Alumni Begin Quest For $1,000,000

NBA players are beginning to gather in Orlando for a chance to finish a season that was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, another group of players have started their quest to win $1,000,000.

An event, simply known as The Basketball Tournament (TBT), kicked off Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Teams are made up of current and former players from leagues all over the world. Teams comprising college alumni will be a part of the 2020 TBT, including a group representing Clemson called "Power of the Paw."

There are teams representing alma maters Ohio State, Syracuse, Marquette, Dayton, West Virginia, Illinois, Purdue, Oklahoma State and Marshall.

The team features former Tigers Gabe Devoe, Donte Grantham, Ty Hudson, Tevin Mack, Terrell McIntyre, Marcquise Reed and Elijah Thomas.

Grantham recently talked with former Virginia Tech head coach Seth Greenberg on his Pickup Game podcast. Grantham said he has been in touch with Clemson head coach Brad Brownell about what the team can do to be successful.

"We got some input from coach Brownell about some different options and reads with our sets to sharpen up our minds that we ran at Clemson," Grantham said. "I think the biggest thing is we have played together. We got this chemistry that once we play it up and down it's just clicking and coming back."

Devoe, Grantham, Reed and Thomas all starred for the Tigers on their run to the 2018 Sweet 16. Grantham said he hopes to use the tournament as a platform for himself and his teammates to show their skills.

"With this quarantine, you don't know the next time you're going to be able to showcase your talent," Grantham said. "Playing with my old teammates again puts a smile on my face. Being able to play basketball again is just great."

Last year's event featured 64 teams playing in eight regionals with each regional winner advancing to the final eight in Chicago. Power of Paw made their debut last year, and won its first game in the Greensboro Regional before falling to Team CP3 which was made up of alumni from Chis Paul's AAU team.

This year's event features just 24 teams with everyone playing and staying in Columbus. Each team was seeded based on talent, chemistry and reliability. Power of the Paw is seeded 18th and will face Armored Athlete. You can watch the game on ESPN2 Sunday at 9 p.m.