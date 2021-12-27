Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Clemson-Duke Basketball Game Postponed
    Updated:
    Original:

    Author:

    Clemson men's basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum has been postponed, Clemson SI has learned.

    Sources confirm a report from The Athletic, which said the next two games for the Blue Devils are on hold. 

    The game was originally moved up to 2 p.m. because the Clemson football team is playing Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl at 5:45 p.m., but now that basketball game isn't going to happen at all that day. 

    When it will be made up has not been announced or reported. The ACC recently changed its rules on forfeits and cancellations. There is no rule about rescheduling, but the league went away from handing the team that has to pull out a loss and instead is calling it a "no-contest." 

    Hunter Renfrow Reaches Status of Two Raiders Receiving Legends

    Former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow has recorded 92 receptions, tying Jerry Rice for the second-most catches in a single season and behind just Tim Brown.

    Cheez-It Bowl

    Cyclones Preparing for Clemson Offense Playing Its Best Football of Season

    Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock told the media on Sunday that the Cyclones are preparing to face a Clemson offense that was playing its best football at the end of the regular season.

    The ACC also adopted a policy that a team will have to play if it has seven healthy players and one coach available. 

    Clemson has not had any COVID issues this season, and there's been no official announcement from the school or on its website's scheduling page. The Tigers are currently getting a week off after winning 67-50 at Virginia last Wednesday. 

    If Duke indeed can't play Wednesday, the next scheduled game for the Tigers is Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. against Virginia at home. 

    This is a developing story so check back to All Clemson for updates. 

    --Will Vandervort contributed to this report.

