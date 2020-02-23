AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson Earns Dominant Win Over Boston College

CU Athletic Communications


CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — With a dominant offensive showing, the Clemson University men's basketball team collected a convincing victory over Boston College on Saturday. The Tigers never trailed and led by as many as 26 at Conte Forum. Five different Clemson players scored in double figures, and the Tigers defeated the Eagles 82-64.

Making team history, Clemson (14-12, 8-8) shot 68.9 percent from the floor, breaking the program record for the best shooting percentage compiled by the Tigers in a road ACC game. Boston College (13-15, 7-10) shot 37.7 from the field but was unable to contain the Tiger offense. Clemson went 12-of-23 on 3-balls and 8-of-12 on free throws and outrebounded the Eagles 32-25. The Tigers also racked up 20 assists and 32 points in the paint.

Al-Amir Dawes came through with his best performance in a Clemson uniform thus far, breaking the 20-point mark for the first time and going 8-for-12 on shot attempts. Dawes scored a game-high 22 points and was 6-for-10 on treys. The eight field goals and six 3-pointers are both season-high marks for Dawes. Aamir Simms garnered his fourth double-double of the season by registering 12 points and 11 rebounds, and John Newman III recorded the first double-double of his career with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tevin Mack and Hunter Tyson chipped in 11 points apiece for Clemson, and Jay Heath led Boston College with 16 points.

Clemson raced out to a commanding lead early on, going up 10-0 at the 17:38 mark of the first half. The Tigers went on to lead 41-29 at halftime after shooting 69.6 percent, which is a record high for any half of Clemson basketball during the Brownell era, and knocking down six 3-pointers in the first half. En route to taking a 15-point lead during the first half, Clemson made 10 field goals in a row. Simms capped off the Tigers' offensive showcase in the first half with a putback dunk just before the intermission.

Bolstering its lead, Clemson manufactured an 8-0 run to start the second half. Tyson pulled off a couple of athletic plays in the second half, including a 3-point play and a two-handed slam. Dawes, who dropped 13 of his 22 points in the first half, continued to shine in the second half, leading Clemson to an 82-64 triumph.

The Tigers will remain on the road for their upcoming contest against Georgia Tech (13-14, 7-9). Clemson will head to Atlanta to take on the Yellow Jackets for the first of two scheduled matchups between the longtime ACC rivals this season. Set to tip off at 9 p.m., the tilt at McCamish Pavilion will be broadcast on ACC Network.

Get the latest news on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@ClemsonMBB), Facebook (/ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@clemsonmbb).

POSTGAME QUOTES

Clemson Head Coach Brad Brownell
Opening statement:
"That was a great shooting performance by us tonight. Outside of turnovers, that might've been our most complete performance of the season on both ends of the floor. [Al-Amir] Dawes knocked down a bunch of 3-pointers, which gave us a lot of energy. I think that, except for the turnovers, we played about as well as we could possibly play."

On the keys to the win:

"We had great practices leading up to this, and we had a great shootaround this morning. Our guys came in with good energy and poise, and that made a difference. The ball going in the basket like it was for us tonight always makes a huge impact. The guys made halftime adjustments, and I wish we could always play like we played those first five minutes of the second half."

On his outlook moving forward:

"I'm super proud of the way our guys have played these past few weeks. We're going to try to build off this and finish the regular season strong."

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tigers Win In Walkoff Fashion

After the Clemson hitters struggled at the plate all day, Elijah Henderson came up with a clutch single in the bottom of the tenth to give Clemson a 1-0 walk off win Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

JP-Priester

The Tigers Five Toughest Opponents In 2020

A look at the five toughest games for Clemson in 2020

JP-Priester

Swinney Will Always Be a Father First

Dabo Swinney is the head coach of the premier college football program in the nation, is in search of his third national title and is the highest paid coach in college football.But more than any of those things, he is a father

Zach Lentz

Weatherly Dominates Stony Brook In Tigers' 2-0 Win

Clemson LHP Sam Weatherly recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts and allowed just one walk in six innings as the Tigers shut out the Seawolves at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.

Brad Senkiw

Guimbarda Homers Twice in 10-1 Rout Over Troy

Clemson designated player Marissa Guimbarda hit two home runs and recorded four RBIs to lead the Tigers to their eighth victory of the season.

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Men's Basketball Focused On Finishing Strong

The Clemson Men's Basketball team has only five games remaining in the regular season. They will need to win out to keep their hopes of making the NCAA tournament alive.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson Recruiting: Two Wide Receivers to Watch

Clemson already secured commitments from two very talented wide receivers. Could the Tigers accept the commitment of a third big wide receiver?

Brian Smith

Swinney: College Football is "Great"

More and more we are seeing the use of drugs, player suspensions, abuse and even coaches abusing players, both verbally and physically, making head lines. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney weighed in with his thoughts, in light of these headlines.

Zach Lentz

Inside the Numbers: Stats Clemson Can Improve Upon In 2020

From a statistical standpoint, it's hard to find much that Clemson didn’t do right on offense or defense in 2019, but there are certain areas and special teams stats that can be improved upon when the Tigers begin spring practice Feb. 26.

Brad Senkiw

Inside Recruiting: Clemson 2021 Offers

Who is Clemson recruiting for the 2021 recruiting cycle? Who has earned an offer from the Tigers? Check back here for the most up-to-date account of the next great group of Tigers.

Connor Watson