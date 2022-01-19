Clemson Falls to Syracuse as Tigers Drop Third Straight Game

Brad Brownell's Tigers battled hard in the Carrier Dome on Tuesday night, but would ultimately come up short, falling on the road to Syracuse 91-78.

The loss is Clemson's third straight, and fourth in the past five games, and drops the Tigers to 10-8 overall and 2-5 in ACC play. The Orange improves to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in league play.

The Tigers pulled to with 78-72 with 3:42 to play on a layup by David Collins, but Buddy Boheim would answer right back for Syracuse, stretching the lead back to eight points and Clemson would get no closer.

PJ Hall recorded a double-double for the Tigers, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. David Collins also had 18 points on the night, with Chase Hunter adding 11.

Key Play: Jesse Edwards dunk with 2:38 left put Syracuse up by 10, giving the Ornage all the momentum late and killing any chance Clemson had of coming back.

Player of the Game: Clemson had no answer for Boheim, as the senior guard scored 25 points, hitting 9-19 from the floor and 4-9 from beyond the arc.

Stat of the Game: The Tigers shot just 8-27 (29.6%) from behind the 3-point line against the Syracuse zone. Clemson came in shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

Up Next: Clemson will return home for a Saturday evening matchup with ACC foe Pitt. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m in Littlejohn Coliseum.

