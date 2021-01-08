Clemson Heads to Chapel Hill Dreaming Big but Focusing Small

After breaking a 59-game losing streak in Chapel Hill a season ago, Brad Brownell and the Tigers head to North Carolina this weekend looking for another first, winning two in a row in the building that has given them so much trouble over the years.

For the second time in as many seasons Brad Brownell and the No. 19 Tigers will head into Chapel Hill looking to do something for the first time in the history of the program.

After finally getting a win in Chapel Hill last season and breaking a 59-game losing streak that dated all the way back to 1926, Clemson now looks to win two in a row in the building that has been so unkind to the Tigers over the years.

"We got a saying on a wall in our office 'Dream Big, Focus Small,'" Brownell said. "I got that one from my days way back working for Coach Jerry Wainwright in Wilmington. And so that's a good thing I think, but dreaming big is good as long as you are focusing small on the details of what's right in front of you, understanding why you're doing what you're doing, what it takes to get where you want to go."

After finally breaking the long drought last season, Brownell says he is grateful that his team no longer has to address what was considered one of the more dubious streaks in all of sports.

"The best part of it is we're not getting all the questions about when you're going to get it done in there," Brownell said. "It's more of just getting ready to to play a really good North Carolina team and it's different this year just with COVID and everything but I don't think it all of a sudden now it makes us feel like we can go in there... it's just nice to have done it and kind of like I said last year, to move past it and let's get on to other things."

Having won two in a row, North Carolina comes in at 7-4 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. The Tigers come in winners of four straight and are now 9-1 overall and 4-1 in league play and Brownell says like his team, the Tarheels are currently playing with a lot of confidence.

"I think they're playing with confidence," Brownell said. "I think it's great when you win a couple games like they've won and we've won because it gives your guys a boost and gives you some energy and some juice leading into the next day of practice. Then you kind of got a little pep in your step for the next game and I think in this year that can be important."

The Clemson head coach says one of the biggest areas of concern for the Tigers is the size differential between the two teams. Hitting their perimeter shots will be crucial as will not letting North Carolina get out in transition.

"Their size, we're not a big team at all," Brownell said. "Probably smaller than a lot of teams in our league and they're probably the biggest team in our league. So obviously their ability to to play in the paint, rebound the ball, and protect their basket area because of it. And then it's the same things every year, they're outstanding in the transition game."