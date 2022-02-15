Clemson Looks to Rebound Against FSU
CLEMSON (12-13, 4-10 ACC) vs. FLORIDA STATE (13-11, 6-8 ACC)
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 • 7:05 P.M. ET • DONALD L. TUCKER CENTER • TALLAHASSEE, FLA.
THE LINE: Clemson is a 2-point underdog to the Seminoles, according to Fanduel.
The Tigers look to get back on the winning track after dropping their last four games.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Ti TV: RSN (Tom Werme; PxP, Mike Gminski; Analyst)
Radio: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson/Tim Bourret) Engineer: Ben Milstead Clemson Radio Affiliates: 105.5 The ROAR (Flagship)
Sirius/XM: 384 / 974 (Clemson Broadcast)
SETTING THE SCENE BETWEEN THE TIGERS AND SEMINOLES
• The contest will be televised on ACCN with Tom Werme and Mike Gminski calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.
• Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB).
QUOTABLE:
“(PJ) Hall is the most improved player on the planet. He played nine minutes a game last year and he’s one of the better big guys in the country; he’s a pro, really. He can shoot, go out and [he’s] mobile.” - Mike Krzyzewski (Jan. 25)
“He’s [PJ Hall] a guy that plays with a lot of emotion. He’s competitive. He’s very physical and plays hard on both ends of the floor on every possession. He’s a guy that can consistently score around the basket, but he can shoot the ball from the outside. On both ends, he’s a player that could be a huge factor.” - Hubert Davis (Feb. 8)
CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES
• PJ Hall is one of the most improved players in the ACC this season. Hall is +12.0 in PPG, +4.0 in RPG, +1.5 in APG and +1.0 blocks per game. Hall has increased his 3-point shooting by nearly 20.0 percent and despite the increased work load is shooting 48.3 percent this season, including a 52.0 effective field goal percentage.
• Hall netted a career-high 24 points against North Carolina (Feb. 8). He has three double-doubles, three 22-point games and one 20-point game. He has grabbed a career-best eight boards four times this season.
• In conference play, Hall is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He is shooting 47.5 percent from the field.
• Hall is on pace to become the highest scoring post player at Clemson since Trevor Booker (2009-10; 15.2 ppg)
• Al-Amir Dawes netted 18 points against Georgia Tech (Feb. 5), his 19th game scoring at least 15 points in his career and his 33rd double-digit scoring game.
