Clemson Looks to Rebound Against FSU

• PJ Hall is one of the most improved players in the ACC this season. Hall is +12.0 in PPG, +4.0 in RPG, +1.5 in APG and +1.0 blocks per game. Hall has increased his 3-point shooting by nearly 20.0 percent and despite the increased work load is shooting 48.3 percent this season, including a 52.0 effective field goal percentage.

• Hall netted a career-high 24 points against North Carolina (Feb. 8). He has three double-doubles, three 22-point games and one 20-point game. He has grabbed a career-best eight boards four times this season.

• In conference play, Hall is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He is shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

• Hall is on pace to become the highest scoring post player at Clemson since Trevor Booker (2009-10; 15.2 ppg)

• Al-Amir Dawes netted 18 points against Georgia Tech (Feb. 5), his 19th game scoring at least 15 points in his career and his 33rd double-digit scoring game.