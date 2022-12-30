Clemson Looks to Stay Perfect in ACC When NC State Visits

Clemson looks to remain perfect in ACC play when the Tigers host NC State today at 4 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Brad Brownell's squad, which hasn't played since Dec. 21, enters their third conference game of the season already at 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the league. The Tigers, who are done with the non-conference portion of the season, have ACC wins over Wake Forest (85-57) and Georgia Tech (79-66).

The Wolfpack is 11-3 and 1-2 in the ACC. NC State has beaten Louisville but has losses to Pittsburgh and Miami.

Game notes

— Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite over the Wolfpack, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

— Clemson has won four of the last five meetings with NC State, including three in a row.

— The Tigers rank 18th nationally and first in the ACC in 3-point shooting at 39.4%.

— The Wolfpack ranks 55th in the NCAA's NET rankings while the Tigers are 77th.

— Clemson center PJ Hall, who had offseason knee surgery, is coming off his best game of the season after producing 25 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Georgia Tech.

— Guard Chase Hunter leads Clemson in scoring (14.8 points per game) and assists (4.8 per game).

— Forward Hunter Tyson is making the most of his final season with the Tigers by averaging 14.5 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

— Guard Alex Hemenway missed the previous game with a foot injury that Brownell said is lingering and something Hemenway will have to manage for a while.

— Terquavion Smith leads NC State in scoring with 17.9 points per game. Jarkel Joiner is second on the team with 16.4.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/