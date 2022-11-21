Clemson Looks to Win Third Straight as Tigers Host Loyola-Maryland

Clemson is set to host Loyola-Maryland of the Patriot League on Monday, as the two teams will face off for the first time ever.

The Tigers (3-1) come in looking to win its third consecutive game against an experienced Greyhounds (2-2) team that has also won two straight and returns 13 players from a season ago, including three fifth-year players.

Jaylin Andrews and Kenneth Jones have paced Loyola-Maryland early on, averaging 13.8 and 12.3 points per game respectively. Jones, in particular, has started the season on fire from the perimeter, hitting on 53% of his shots from 3-point land.

Clemson comes in having shot the ball well in its past two wins. The Tigers shot 48% from beyond the arc, knocking off a tough Bellarmine team on Friday 76-66.

"High efficiency in both games this week," head coach Brad Brownell said. "Obviously we shot the ball well today, 13 threes. Best game of the year shooting the ball."

The Tigers come in with four players averaging double digits in scoring, with Chase Hunter leading the way. The junior guard is averaging 18.4 points per game and is shooting an eye-popping 71% from three through the first four games.

Hunter had 15 points in the win over Bellarmine, knocking down four of his five three-point attempts.

"We told the guys you're gonna have to make some shots," Brownell said. "This isn't a game you're gonna make five or six threes in the game because you're not going to get enough layups and shots around the rim. They're not going to turn it over for points. So you're not going to get too many easy ones. So we've got to be disciplined. We've really got to execute. And I thought we did that."

Clemson will host Loyola-Maryland on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ACCNX.

Clemson's odds of winning the ACC regular season championship are currently +9500, according to Fanduel.com..

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/