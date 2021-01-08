FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Clemson Men’s Basketball Pauses Team Activity Temporarily

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson Men’s Basketball has announced a temporary pause of all team activity after a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing within the program. Clemson’s Saturday game at North Carolina and Tuesday’s contest at Syracuse have been postponed.

The postponements follow a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Because of the Clemson-North Carolina postponement, the Georgetown at Syracuse game on Saturday now will be played at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 9, and Tuesday, January 12:

Saturday, January 9

Wake Forest at Duke | ACCN | 12:00 PM

Miami at NC State | RSN | 12:00 PM

Virginia at Boston College | ACCN | 2:00 PM

Georgetown at Syracuse | ESPN | 7:00 PM (Time and Network Adjustment)

Tuesday, January 12

Duke at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7:00 PM

Miami at Boston College | RSN | 7:00 PM

Syracuse at North Carolina | ACCN | 9:00 PM

