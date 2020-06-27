Clemson Nabs 4-Star Shooting Guard Joshua Beadle

The Clemson men's basketball team has quietly put together an impressive run on the recruiting trail, and Saturday the Tigers continued their run of success on the recruiting trail, as four-star shooting guard Joshua Beadle pledged his intentions to join the Tiger program.

Beadle, a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard from nearby Cardinal Newman (Columbia, SC), boasted offers from 19 schools before narrowing his final four to Clemson, Furman, Wake Forest and Charleston Southern.

Beadle becomes the first member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Tigers, and will be a key piece for the Tigers in 2021.

Phenom Hoops’ founder Rick Lewis described saying:

“He can play and guard multiple positions and impressed us with his ball-handling, passing skills and tremendous court vision. Beadle has the ability to score from all three levels. He can beat you off the dribble and finish with thunderous dunks, hit the mid-range and torch you beyond the 3-point line. His quickness, athleticism and advanced skill set made him one of, if not the most difficult player to defend.”

Beadle describes himself as a player who likes to run in transition, score and play defense.

"I’d have to best describe my game as a player that loves to run the floor, get out in transition, make plays and score," Beadle said in an interview with Phenom Hoops. "I’d say I pride my game in scoring honestly but I do play defense now. When you’re scoring it’s so much easier to play defense and get a stop

The Tigers finished up the 2020 class with two of the highest recruits to ever sign with the program, third-best ever signee, four-star P.J. Hall (who ranks as a 0.9803, according to 247sports) and fifth-best signee, four-star Olivier-Maxence Prosper (who ranks as a 0.9601 according to 247sports.