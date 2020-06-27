AllClemson
Clemson Nabs 4-Star Shooting Guard Joshua Beadle

Zach Lentz

The Clemson men's basketball team has quietly put together an impressive run on the recruiting trail, and Saturday the Tigers continued their run of success on the recruiting trail, as four-star shooting guard Joshua Beadle pledged his intentions to join the Tiger program.

Beadle, a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard from nearby Cardinal Newman (Columbia, SC), boasted offers from 19 schools before narrowing his final four to Clemson, Furman, Wake Forest and Charleston Southern.

Beadle becomes the first member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Tigers, and will be a key piece for the Tigers in 2021.

Phenom Hoops’ founder Rick Lewis described saying:

“He can play and guard multiple positions and impressed us with his ball-handling, passing skills and tremendous court vision. Beadle has the ability to score from all three levels. He can beat you off the dribble and finish with thunderous dunks, hit the mid-range and torch you beyond the 3-point line. His quickness, athleticism and advanced skill set made him one of, if not the most difficult player to defend.”

Beadle describes himself as a player who likes to run in transition, score and play defense.

"I’d have to best describe my game as a player that loves to run the floor, get out in transition, make plays and score," Beadle said in an interview with Phenom Hoops. "I’d say I pride my game in scoring honestly but I do play defense now. When you’re scoring it’s so much easier to play defense and get a stop

The Tigers finished up the 2020 class with two of the highest recruits to ever sign with the program, third-best ever signee, four-star P.J. Hall (who ranks as a 0.9803, according to 247sports) and fifth-best signee, four-star Olivier-Maxence Prosper (who ranks as a 0.9601 according to 247sports.

Comments

Men's Basketball

Swinney Would Have Been a Cheap Fire

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows the ins and outs of what it is like to be on a coaching staff that was let go because they were not performing. He also knows what it is like be the beneficiary of a coach losing his job.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Games Of 2010's

Clemson Football has had an impressive run over the last decade. Today, All Clemson counts down the ten biggest wins of that decade.

JP-Priester

Clemson Releases Latest COVID-19 Testing Numbers

Clemson Athletics is monitoring 19 active COVID-19 cases as of June 26, concluding a week in which 28 individuals who had previously tested positive have now completed a minimum 10-day isolation period

Press Release

Faith Will Always Come First for Dabo Swinney

Anyone who has had the opportunity to be around the Dabo Swinney will understand that for him the relationship that he has with God has always come first.

Zach Lentz

Lawrence Opens up on Etienne's Return, His Future

For Lawrence the biggest news of the short offseason was not his already massive celebrity status, it was the return of his backfield mate, and fellow Heisman Trophy candidate, running back Travis Etienne—who decided to return for his senior season.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Games of 2000's

Clemson's 10 biggest wins covering the final eight years of Tommy Bowden's tenure and the first two years of the Dabo Swinney era.

JP-Priester

Swinney: College Football is "Great"

More and more we are seeing the use of drugs, player suspensions, abuse and even coaches abusing players, both verbally and physically, making head lines. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney weighed in with his thoughts, in light of these headlines.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Listed No. 1 in Most Favorable Schedules

Clemson's 2020 schedule was recently ranked the most favorable in college football by 247Sports.com.

Travis Boland

Clemson on PGA Tour: Four Former Tigers Playing Travelers Championship

Former Clemson golfers Doc Redman, Lucas Glover, Kyle Stanley and D.J. Trahan are in the loaded field at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands this week on the PGA Tour.

Brad Senkiw

Aamir Simms Details Decision To Return To Clemson

Clemson's Aamir Simms decision to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return for his senior season should prove to be beneficial to both him and the Tigers.

JP-Priester