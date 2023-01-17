Clemson Puts Undefeated ACC Record on Line at Wake Forest

No. 19 Clemson plays its first game since being ranked when the Tigers hit the road to take on Wake Forest at LJVM Coliseum today at 9 p.m.

The Tigers improved to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in ACC play while extending their first-place lead in the standings to two games after a 72-64 victory over Duke on Jan. 14. It was Clemson's Brad Brownell's 400th win as a head coach.

The Tigers will be without starting guard Chase Hunter for this game because of a foot injury.

The Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2) are coming off an 85-63 win at Boston College on Jan. 14 and are currently in a five-team tie for second place in the ACC standings.

Game notes

— Clemson is a 4.5-point underdog at Wake Forest, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

— The game will be televised on Bally Sports and on the radio by the Clemson Athletic Network on 105.5 The Roar.

— The Tigers scored 51 second-half points to beat the Demon Deacons 77-57 on Dec. 12 at Littlejohn Coliseum for their third consecutive win in the series.

— Clemson is off to its best start in ACC play in school history, and the program has won 11 consecutive conference games dating back to last season, which is also a program record.

— The Tigers are ranked for the first time in two years.

— Clemson has won just 17 of its 71 games in Winston-Salem.

— Senior forward Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers in points (15.7) and rebounds (9.8) per game.

— Tyson has recorded nine double-doubles this season, which ranks eighth nationally and second in the ACC behind UNC's Armando Bacot.

— Junior center P.J. Hall scored a season-high 26 points to pace Clemson in the win over Duke.

— The Demon Deacons are a perfect 9-0 at home this season.

— Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby leads the team and ranks second in the ACC in scoring at 17.8 points per game.

Jon Rothstein currently has the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament as the automatic qualifier on The Duel.

