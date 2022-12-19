Weekend Recap: Clemson Rolls Richmond in Inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, 85-57

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball led a wire-to-wire victory over Richmond in the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, 85-57.

The Tigers (9-3) led by as many as 35 in their dominant performance, including a 43-19 lead after the opening stanza of play. The 19 points were the lowest in any half this season for Richmond.

Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) led the Tigers in scoring with 18, while Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) totaled 16 in the effort. Tyson added eight rebounds. Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) also reached double-figures, including eclipsing 1,000 career points, finishing with 10 in the contest.

PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) finished with nine points and eight rebounds, while also totaling two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Clemson shot 48.5 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three in the game to overwhelm the Spiders (5-6). Clemson totaled nine steals and five blocks on the defensive end of the floor – both season-highs.

The Tigers return to the floor on Wednesday, Dec. 21 when it travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

Get the latest news on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@ClemsonMBB), Facebook (/ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@clemsonmbb).



Notes: Clemson improved to 9-3 with the win over Richmond … the Tigers moved to 3-3 all-time against Richmond … with the win, Clemson improved to 69-39 all-time in games played in Greenville … Clemson finished with 20 assists on 32 made baskets … Head Coach Brad Brownell won his 394th game in his career and is just six victories shy of the 400-win plateau … the 28-point victory was the largest of the season for the Tigers … the 19 points allowed to Richmond in the first half were the lowest of the season for the Spiders in any half … the Tigers shot 46.2 percent from three and improved to 88-25 under coach Brownell when shooting 40.0 percent or better and 254-98 all time … Brevin Galloway eclipsed the 1,000-point mark of his career with 10 points off the bench.

