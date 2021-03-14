Tigers Draw Rutgers, Grab Seventh Seed on Selection Sunday

Falling just short in their first and only ACC Tournament appearance, Clemson has drawn (foe) on Selection Sunday and now set their eyes on Indianapolis against Rutgers.

With a chance to redeem themselves of a poor showing in the conference, the Tigers are set in the NCAA Tournament against No. 10 seeded Rutgers who were 15-11 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten.

The Selection Committee hasn't decided a time or location for any of the tournament matchups and has only set the pairings at this time.

Clemson is coming off a loss against Miami, finished the regular season 16-7, and has been waiting patiently to announce their first big dance matchup in Indianapolis. The Tigers will have to go through No. 1 seeded Illinois if they advance in their Midwest Region.

If the Tigers advance past the round of 64, they will play the winner of No. 2 seeded Houston and No. 15 seeded Cleveland State.

"I would've liked to win a couple just to stay here (in the ACC Tournament) longer, and keep us a little isolated, keep us practicing, keep us playing, keep us sharp and keep us executing," Brownell said after Wednesday's loss to Miami.

"We have had a lot of guys log a lot of minutes, So we'll refresh; that way, we can look at what we're doing and try to figure out some things to do a little bit better and if there's anything we need to change or enhance leading into the tournament. It's gonna be honest and quick. Selection Sunday is right around the corner, and we'll be traveling, so there'll be a bunch of things that we got to get in place for that as well. We'll be busy, but we're going to learn from this (Miami) film too as well."