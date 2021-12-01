Tigers Fall to Rutgers in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Clemson Tigers fell to 5-3 on the season, as they dropped their game to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ ACC Challenge by a final score of 74-64.

The Tigers trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, after trailing by a score of 33-25 at the end of the first half.

The Tigers cut the lead to one-point on a 13-4 run before back-to-back three-point shots by the Scarlet Knights—and an 8-2 run of their own—extended the lead back to seven.

The Tigers never got closer than the one-point deficit, and never led in the second half.

The Tigers held the lead for only 1:49 the entire game.

Not-So-Much Player of the Game: PJ Hall, the Tigers’ leading scorer struggled to get anything going, as he was held to only 10 points and sat most of the game after picking up two quick fouls in the first half, then added two more 1:34 into the second half. Hall fouled out with just over 4:07 to play in the game.

Newcomer Impact: David Collins, the USF transfer, continued to show why he was such a big offseason pickup by Brownell and company. Collins finished the game with xx points.

Stat of the Game: 1-9: The Tigers entered tonight’s game as the nations third-best three-point shooting team, but apparently there three-point prowess did not translate above the Mason-Dixon Line. The Tigers made just one three-pointer in the first half.

Up Next: Clemson will return home as the Tigers are set to host Miami Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 pm from Littlejohn Coliseum.

