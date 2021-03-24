Clemson's Prosper Enters Transfer Portal

True freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a Clemson spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, less than a week after the season ended.

Clemson's roster continues to flux just days after the season came to an end.

Following a first-round exit in the NCAA tournament last Friday, true freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a Clemson spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Prosper, a forward from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, averaged 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 22 games played. He averaged 9.8 minutes per contest and made two starts.

Prosper is the second player this week to enter the portal. John Newman III made a decision to leave the program Monday. Incoming freshman Lucas Taylor also asked out his letter of intent this week, and that request was granted.

This latest departure now leaves Clemson with four roster spots available for the 2021-22 season. Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre, all seniors, aren't expected to return. There are two incoming freshmen for next season.

The 6-foot-8 Prosper gave Clemson an athletic wingman who excelled in transition. With a full offseason to develop, he was expected to take a big step forward, but instead, he'll be looking to play elsewhere. Prosper came to the Tigers via Latin American Academy in Mexico City.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell will likely be very active in the NCAA transfer portal himself, looking for veterans and proven scorers to fill these openings.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!