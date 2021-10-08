'Development, Culture' Play Key Role in Chauncey Wiggins Commitment to Clemson

Chauncey Wiggins recently committed to Brad Brownell and the Tigers and one of the more sought-after power forwards in the country detailed his decision with All Clemson.

Brad Brownell and the Tigers recently added a key piece to the team's 2022 recruiting class.

Chauncey Wiggins, one of the most sought-after power forwards in the class, committed to Clemson back in September, choosing the Tigers over NC State, Maryland and South Florida.

Wiggins, out of Grayson High School in Georgia, told All Clemson that the culture Brownell is creating at Clemson, along with the idea of playing with former teammate Ian Schefflin, who is entering his freshman season with the Tigers, played key roles in his decision.

"The development, the culture," Wiggins said. "Ian goes there so I just try to ask him questions and stuff like that."

He is also a big fan of Brownell's coaching style and had good relationships with the entire staff.

"The way coach Brownell coaches I like it," Wiggins said. "The assistant coaches are really good."

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound is a well-rounded player on the offensive end of the court. Although, Wiggins' ability to stretch the floor with his long-range shooting is what really attracted college coaches.

The Tigers hosted Wiggins on an official visit back in August, which helped seal the deal, and their message to him was simple.

"Their biggest message was to make sure you are always working hard," Wiggins said. "Try to do everything to perfection."

With his commitment, Wiggins said the Tigers are getting a player that can do a little of "everything." And now that his recruitment is over, he can focus on his high school season, without all of the outside distractions.

"I’m happy that the recruiting process is over," Wiggins said. "In school, I just keep my circle small. But I’m respectful to people when they tell me congrats and things like that."

