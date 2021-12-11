Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Clemson vs. Drake Setup
    Publish date:

    Clemson vs. Drake Setup

    Author:

    SETTING THE SCENE BETWEEN THE TIGERS AND BULLDOGS 

     Clemson will look to get back to its winning ways when it challenges Drake in the 2021 Holiday Hoopsgiving. 

    • The contest will be televised on ACCN with Mike Couzens and Cory Alexander calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com. 

    • Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB). 

    CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES 

    • Clemson is second in the ACC and is eighth nationally in 3-point shooting: 41.8 percent (68-for-163). 

    • Nick Honor is one of just seven players nationally (only three in Power 5) to have: 45.0% FG, 40.0% 3FG (min. 30 attempts) and 30+ assists. He is 25th nationally in assist/turnover ratio: 3.30. 

    • PJ Hall tied his career-highs in points (22) and rebounds (eight) against St. Bonaventure (11/19/21). Hall swatted a career-best three shots and knocked down a career-high three triples. 

    • Nick Honor scored a season-high 19 points vs. Temple. Honor finished 7-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 from three. 

    • Clemson made 35 field goals in a win over Bryant (Nov. 15) – which ties for the most made field goals for the Tigers during the Brad Brownell Era (35 vs. The Citadel on 1/1/13). The Tigers finished the game with 20 assists, which gave Clemson its fifth 20-assist game since the 2017-18 season.

    December 11, 2021

     • Clemson finished the first half against Bryant with 52 points – its most in a half since scoring 54 against Alabama A&M on Nov. 21, 2019.

     • Hunter Tyson added his third career 20-point game in a rout of Bryant. Tyson finished 8-for-13 from the floor and added five rebounds and an assist. 

    • David Collins nearly tallied his first double-double as a Tiger, with 10 points and nine rebounds against Bryant. 

    • Nick Honor became just the third Tiger since 2015-16 to finish a game with at least five steals (vs. Wofford). 

    • Clemson overcame an 11-point deficit to win its season opener against Presbyterian behind 21 points from Al-Amir Dawes. 

    • Clemson added three signees to its program on NSD 2021: Chauncey Wiggins, Chauncey Gibson and RJ Godfrey Jr. 

    • Clemson was picked to finish 11th in the ACC this season by select media, however, the Tigers have outperformed the preseason poll rankings in eight of Brad Brownell’s 11 seasons in Tigertown. 

    • Clemson finished the season 16-8 overall, including 10-6 in the ACC. The Tigers finished tied for fifth in the league during the regular season - a five-place improvement from preseason rankings to final standings. 

    • The five-place improvement was tied for the second-best in the league with Georgia Tech (picked ninth, finished fourth). 

    • The Tigers earned their 13th NCAA Tournament berth in program history and second in the last four years (in the three if you include the 2020 postseason being cancelled).

    Odds: 

    The Tigers' current odds of winning the ACC is at +5000 according to FanDuel.

