Clemson Upends The Citadel In Season Opener

Trailing early on, Clemson used a 20-3 run late in the first half to springboard the Tigers to an 80-69 win over The Citadel in the season opener for both teams. It was the Bulldogs' 17th consecutive loss in the series.

Missing veteran big man and All-ACC performer P.J. Hall, who is out injured, Brad Brownell got a big night from Chase Hunter, as the junior guard led the way with 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting. Hunter was a big part of that first-half run, with 19 of his points coming in the opening frame.

The Citadel was able to battle back, pulling to within 6 points at 70-64 with under four minutes left in the game, as Coby McAllister got hot, hitting four 3-point shots after the break. However, that was as close as Ed Conroy's team would get, as Hunter Tyson hit a short jumper, extending the lead back to eight, to end the momentum. On the night, the Bulldogs shot 11-of-25 from behind the 3-point line.

In the end, the Tigers were just too much for the Bulldogs to handle inside, as Clemson outrebounded The Citadel 41-29.

Clemson got a big night from Tyson, as well, who led the team with 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Ian Schefflin also proved to be too much for The Citadel down low, as the sophomore pitched in with 20 points and dominated the glass, pulling down 14 rebounds, with nine of those coming on the offensive end. Transfer guard Brevin Galloway also added 11 points, giving Clemson four players with double-digit scoring games.

The Bulldogs were paced by Austin Ash, who lead the team with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. Veteran Stephen had 16, while McAllister added 13 points from The Citadel. Austin would finish 5-for-10 from beyond the arc, while McAllister was 3-of-5.

Up Next: Clemson will go on the road to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. with the game being televised on SECN+.