Clemson Welcomes The Citadel to Town to Tip Off 2022-23 Season

Ed Conroy will begin his second tenure at The Citadel with a road trip to Clemson.

Conroy replaces Dugger Baucom, who was fired back in March after seven seasons.

Conroy was previously the head coach for the Bulldogs from 2006-10 and was the Southern Conference Coach of the Year for the 2008-09 season after leading the program to its first 20-win season in more than three decades. He takes over a team that finished 13-18 overall a season ago and just 6-12 in league play.

Veteran F Stephen Clark is back for one more season with The Citadel and Conroy is planning to take advantage of the versatility the senior brings to the court.

"He's gonna be a huge part of it," Conroy said at SoCon Media Day. "He is a talented inside player, can block shots, has great timing, can score in there, but I'm gonna move him around all over the floor."

Clark started all 31 games during his junior campaign, averaging 9.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 3.6 APG.

"One of the things that we prided ourselves on last time was versatility and players playing multiple positions. Well, this guy fits right in the mold of what I like to do and you'll see him playing really all five spots during the course of the year. He's that talented and he's gonna have that kind of season for us."

Brad Brownell enters his 13th season at Clemson, looking to lead the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time during his tenure. However, he might have to navigate the early part of the schedule without veteran big man P.J. Hall, who is out recovering from a knee injury suffered over the summer.

“We are optimistic that he will play at some point in November, but I don’t know when,” Brownell said. “That might be hard, but I am not going to say anything is impossible. It is really up to the doctors."

Clemson is coming off a disappointing 17-16 season, in which the Tigers went 8-12 in ACC play and failed to reach the postseason.

Outside of Hall, Brownell has the luxury of leaning on an experienced roster, that includes versatile F Hunter Tyson and backcourt veterans Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway, as well as Brevin Galloway, a transfer from Boston College.

“It is easy to say we have our older guys and kind of roll with them and maybe we will start that way," Brownell said. But we really have five guards that can play any of those three positions. You can play Josh Beadle, Dillion (Hunter) and Chase. You can play Chase, Alex (Hemenway) and Brevin. You can play Chase, Josh and Alex. I don’t think it matters a whole lot."

One player to keep an eye on for the Tigers is Chase Hunter. After battling hand and foot injuries early on in his career, the junior is now fully healthy and has benefitted from a full offseason of work.

“I think he is on point to have a good year,” the Clemson coach said. “He is playing a lot of point guard for us. He has always been a good decision-maker. He has always been a guy that can handle and make plays out of the pick-and-roll. He is playing with a lot of confidence and can play all over the place.”

Clemson and The Citadel are set to play on Monday night inside Littlejohn Coliseum, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ACCNX.

Clemson's odds of winning the national title are currently +20000, according to Fanduel.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/