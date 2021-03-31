Clyde Trapp Leaves Clemson Basketball Team

The Clemson men's basketball team has lost another key piece from their 2020-21 run to the NCAA Tournament, as Clyde Trapp has entered his name in the NBA draft—sources confirmed to All Clemson.

Trapp will not sign with an agent, leaving the door open to return to college for a final season.

Trapp becomes the fourth Tiger to announce he is leaving the program after John Newman III, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Lucas Taylor (who received a release of his NLI).

In the 2020-21 season, Trapp has a career-high 11 assists vs. Syracuse (Feb. 6), tied career bests in FG (6) and blocks (2) in a loss at Georgia Tech (Jan. 20). He also had 15 points and career-high 6 free throws vs. Florida State (Dec. 29) and netted career-high 17 points against Syracuse (Jan. 28, 2020) and scored a game-winning basket with less than 3.0 seconds left. Career-high rebounds (9) and assists (6)

