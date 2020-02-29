AllClemson
CLEMSON — Clemson pulled off the trilogy.

After knocking off two top-10 opponents in Duke and Louisville at home already this season, Brad Brownell and the Tigers edged No. 6 Florida State 70-69 on Saturday at a packed Littlejohn Coliseum.

Al-Amir Dawes went the length of the court after an FSU make and made a layup with one second remaining to give Clemson the victory.

"In my head, I was just like, 'Get it and go and the outcome is going to be the outcome,' and that's what happened," Dawes said. "I was very excited."

The Tigers, who still have work to do to make a postseason tournament beyond the ACC's, improved to 15-13 overall and 9-9 in conference play while ending a four-game winning streak for Florida State (24-5, 14-4).

"Whenever we come (to Littlejohn), we have a little bit more juice, a little bit more excitement when we're playing these top teams and I think it shows," John Newman said.

Dawes and Newman scored 18 points each to lead the Tigers who drew six charges on defense. It's the most in a single game since 1987 and tied for fourth most in school history.

"That just speaks to the effort our players played with and intelligence," Brownell said. "Those are incredibly intelligent plays, unselfish plays. Our guys played great today."

Clemson trailed 39-32 at halftime, and it turned into a 10-point deficit very early in the second half, but the Tigers got the fans into the game with a 12-2 run that tied the game at 44-all with 14:24 left to play. Clemson took its first lead since the 18:01 mark of the first half on a 3-pointer by Dawes.

FSU would then build a five-point lead, but Clemson would fight back and eventually take a 65-63 lead with 1:43 remaining.

Newman and Clyde Trapp would combine for a layup and a free throw to put Clemson up 68-65 with 32 seconds left.

Trent Forrest got the Seminoles within a point with 23 seconds to play, and after an inadvertent whistle gave Florida State the ball on the possession arrow, Forrest made a shot to put FSU up nine seconds left, but it was just enough time left for Dawes to lay the ball off the glass and into the rim with one second remaining. 

"I was just screaming, 'Get to the basket, get to the basket, get to the basket,'" Brownell said. "I said it three times because he's been known to stop and shoot a 3 or shoot a pull-up or something. In the open court like that, that's our best chance to try to get to the rim against their kind of talent."

FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said it was his team's inability to contain dribblers on the defensive end and Clemson's ability to draw charges when the Seminoles had the ball as to why his team couldn't capitalize off of big midweek win.

“That would be disrespectful to Clemson to try to come up with something that this has anything to do with Louisville," Hamilton said. 

Clemson plays its final road game of the regular season at Virginia Tech on Wednesday 7 p.m., but it'll have some time to enjoy the three-peat in Littlejohn.

"Obviously a fantastic game. Just happy for my players," Brownell said. "I thought our guys made some big-time plays. We didn't play as well defensively in the first half. Credit Florida State. They made some shots, but we hung in there offensively. In the second half we guarded better."

Swinney Already Likes Look Of Clemson's 2020 Squad

Although it's still very early in spring football practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls the Tigers a "good looking football team," thanks in part to having returning players like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne mixed with 15 talented freshmen.

Brad Senkiw

Weatherly Magical: Clemson Pounds Gamecocks

Behind a historic pitching performance, the Tigers went into the enemy's backyard and emerged with a victory, as the Tigers knocked off the Gamecocks by a final score of 7-1

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simpson, Anchrum Participate In On-Field Drills

Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum ran the 40-yard dash and went through drills Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine while Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace went through media interviews.

Brad Senkiw

Lawrence Not Planning To Leave Anything On Table In 2020

Clemson is ready to move on from its 42-25 loss to LSU in the national title game, but don't expect Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers to forget it completely.

JP-Priester

J Clarke

Clemson Recruiting: Evaluating Korey Foreman’s Game

Few 2021 prospects garner the respect of Korey Foreman. The California product deserves to be called America’s most complete high school defensive end.

Brian Smith

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 4 Preview

Three former Clemson Tigers will continue their professional career this weekend in the XFL. Corey Crawford of the Houston Roughnecks, Isaiah Battle of the Seattle Dragons, and Tavaris Barnes from the DC Defenders.

Connor Watson

Lawrence Opens up on Etienne's Return, His Future

For Lawrence the biggest news of the short offseason was not his already massive celebrity status, it was the return of his backfield mate, and fellow Heisman Trophy candidate, running back Travis Etienne—who decided to return for his senior season.

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simmons Plays 'Defense'

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, one of the most talked about players at this year's NFL combine, got his chance to talk to the media Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson To Test Uiagalelei Mentally This Spring

Dabo Swinney will get to test more than D.J. Uiagalelei’s arm this spring. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound early enrollee will have to get his mind ready for the Clemson offense.

Brad Senkiw

Tigers And Gamecocks Set To Face Off on The Diamond

Clemson and South Carolina set to write the next chapter in the rivalry's storied history

JP-Priester