Freshman Gives Clemson Much-Needed Spark

CLEMSON, S.C. — With Chase Hunter nursing an injured ankle and fellow guard Alex Hemenway again missing time due to a foot injury, Clemson freshman Dillion Hunter stepped up Saturday evening for the 19th-ranked Tigers.

Clemson got a game-winning bucket from Hunter Tyson with 10 seconds to play for a 51-50 victory over Virginia Tech. And though Tyson won the game for the Tigers, it was Hunter’s layup with 2:20 to play on the offensive end, and then his relentless play on the defensive end, that gave the graduate senior the opportunity to win the game.

The younger brother of Chase Hunter, who has missed the last two games due to his ankle injury, stayed on the floor because of the way he played on the defensive end.

“Coach (Brad Brownell) always said be confident, your time’s gonna come. Be ready, when the time’s ready, be ready and play hard,” said Dillon Hunter when asked if he expected to receive this much playing time. “Like Chase tells me, every time you play hard on defense, that’s how you’re gonna stay in the game. You play hard, you’re gonna play.”

Hunter matched his season-high for minutes played with 23 in the win over the Hokies. He also had a steal and played a big role in why Virginia Tech guards Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla and Darius Maddox went 4-for-27 from the field and 3-for-16 from behind the arc.

“Certainly, Dillon’s defense gave us a spark, and he made a couple big baskets,” Brownell said.

Hunter scored a career-best six points, in addition to grabbing three rebounds and one assist. He finished 3-for-5 from the field.

“He did a nice job. He’s physical. You know we talked about it when we signed him that he’s a physical guard, right? He’s tough. I think he’s got a good spirit about him,” Brownell said. “He’ll fight guys in the low post, he’ll fight over screens.”

Hunter’s teammates see the same fight and competitiveness from his older brother.

“Having a sibling on the team, the chemistry, and Chase is always guiding him through practices and kind of guiding him along the way, it’s a great thing to watch and it’s really cool to see that dynamic,” forward PJ Hall said.

“It’s not easy to go in there and play as a freshman. Dillons held his own,” Hall continued.

Clemson will return to Littlejohn on Tuesday to face Georgia Tech for a 9 p.m. tip.

