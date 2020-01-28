ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Hoops Preview: Syracuse vs. Clemson

Connor Watson

After defeating UNC and Duke in back-to-back games earlier this month, junior forward Aamir Simmons and the Clemson Tigers have gone 1-2 in recent games, falling 60-54 on Jan. 18 at N.C. State and 80-62 on Saturday at Louisville, but picking up a 71-68 win Jan. 21 at home against Wake Forest.

The Tigers (10-9 overall and 4-5 in the ACC) are set to play Syracuse on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum, when they will look to break the Orange's current, five-game winning streak. Syracuse downed Pittsburgh by a score of 69-61 on Saturday and also claimed victories against Virginia, Boston College, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame in recent competition. Syracuse's last loss was Jan. 7 against Virginia Tech.

Syracuse (13-7 overall and 6-3 in the ACC) is led by junior forward Elijah Hughes. A high scoring, athletic forward with shot blocking abilities, his three-point shot is his deadliest weapon, shooting 38.3 percent from behind the arc and 43.4 percent from the rest of the court this season.

Simms is up for the challenge, coming into the game averaging 14.9 points per game and 7.7 rebounds. While Simms has the size advantage on Hughes, Hughes can stretch the floor and attack the basket on offense. Hughes is averaging close to 20 points a game and is not someone you want to give space to in a tight game.

Simms is a versatile big man who can shoot, penetrate and defend the rim and the perimeter.

Hughes will look to bring Simms out of the paint on offense and limit penetration on defense. Clemson may find it better to put a smaller or more athletic defender on Hughes and let Simms guard an interior presence. Both juniors are looking to take over the game in their own way in hopes to put their team in the rankings. This matchup could be a deciding game in the ACC standings this year.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

HERE WE GO...Clemson/SI 2020 Schedule, Post Season, Recruiting, ETC Q&A! Post your questions below and we will get to as many as we can! …

Zach Lentz

by

Jgray74

Clemson Lands Commitment From Five Star Defensive End

The Tigers picked up a commitment from the nations number one overall recruit for 2021

JP-Priester

by

Tigercu

Position Review: Specialists

The specialist were anything but special in 2019, today we breakdown the punting and place kicking spots for the Tigers.

Zach Lentz

A Debut One Year In The Making

After missing his freshman season recovering from Tommy John surgery, Carter Raffield is finally set to take the mound for the first time in a Clemson uniform

JP-Priester

Clemson Adds 2 More to 2021 Class

After landing four-star WR Beaux Collins on Saturday, Clemson picked up commitments Sunday from two more four-star prospects, defensive end Cade Denhoff and tight end Jake Briningstool.

Brad Senkiw

Lawrence is Embracing His Celebrity

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has some advice for his Heisman Trophy front-runner quarterback Trevor Lawrence: If he wants to be able to go out in public, “shave his head. He might blend in a little bit more.”

Zach Lentz

by

BetsyMahon

Swinney 'Hates' Players Skipping Bowl Games

This past bowl season, 21 star players have made the decision not to participate in their teams' bowl games and use the time to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. Asked to give his opinion on players leaving early, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear how he feels about players leaving early — he hates it.

Zach Lentz

Woody McCorvey: The man behind Swinney

Woody McCorvey has been a significant part of the two greatest eras in Tiger football. In the 1980s he was on the staff of hall of fame coach Danny Ford, and helped Clemson to a 60-19-3 record, three ACC titles and four bowl wins.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Gets Huge Commit From Beaux Collins

Clemson lands a commitment from four-star receiver Beaux Collins, another California kid coming East to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw

CB Review: An All ACC Duo

The Clemson secondary featured a duo of corners that were tough to throw on

JP-Priester