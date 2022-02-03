Skip to main content
Hunter Tyson Suffers Broken Clavicle

CLEMSON, S.C. –– Following an X-Ray on Thursday, it was confirmed that senior forward Hunter Tyson suffered a broken clavicle during Clemson’s game against Florida State on February 2. There is no timetable yet for Tyson’s return.

