ICYMI: Tigers Halt Hokies 68-65 on Wednesday Night

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Clemson University men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

The win moved Clemson to 4-0 to begin ACC play for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

The Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) were led by Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont), who posted his seventh double-double of the year, tallying 13 points and 14 rebounds. Tyson nailed his first three three-point attempts of the second half that gave Clemson a huge lift coming out of the first period.

Clemson built as much as an eight-point advantage in the second stanza, but the Hokies (11-4, 1-3 ACC) responded with a 9-0 run to erase the Tigers’ biggest lead of the contest. A quick burst from the Tigers would push the lead back in their favor and would hold off the Hokies for the road victory.

The Tigers have a quick turnaround and return to the floor on Saturday, Jan. 7 when they travel to Pittsburgh. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

Clemson’s odds of winning the ACC regular season title is +1900, according to Fanduel.

Get the latest news on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@ClemsonMBB), Facebook (/ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@clemsonmbb).

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/