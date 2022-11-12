Late Shot Lifts South Carolina to Win Over Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C.- Clemson got PJ Hall back earlier than originally expected, but the veteran big man's return wasn't enough as the Tigers fell on the road to rival South Carolina 60-58.

It was the Gamecocks' second win over the Tigers in the past three meetings and their first at home since 2014.

Chico Carter Jr. hit a jumper with 0.03 seconds remaining to give the Gamecocks a thrilling 60-58 win over the Tigers, and first-year head coach Lamont Paris his first victory in the rivalry series.

In front of a lively home crowd, the Gamecocks got a big night from Carter Jr. who led the team with 16 points, including going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Freshman sensation GG Jackson pitched in with 12 points and Jacobi Wright added 10. Jackson also added eight boards and two steals.

South Carolina shot just 38% on the night but owned the glass, outrebounding Clemson 50-32, with 19 of those coming on the offensive end.

After hitting six of their first 10 shots to open the game Clemson then went cold, having multiple extended scoring droughts in the first half. The Tigers would hit on just five of their final 20 shots from the field in the opening frame and the Gamecocks went on a 14-2 run to give South Carolina a 35-26 lead at the break.

Clemson would slowly claw their way back into it, finally tying it up at 58-58 on two Brevin Galloway free throws with seven seconds left in the game. That would set up the final heroics on the other end by Carter.

Hall led the Tigers with 15 points in his season debut, going 7-of-12 from the floor. Chase Hunter added 13 points and Tyson pitched in with 10, shooting 2-of-5 from behind the 3-point line.

South Carolina improves to 2-0 on the young season while Clemson drops to 1-1.

Up Next: Clemson returns home to face USC-Upstate on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ACCNX.