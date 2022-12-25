Odds and Ends: Clemson Basketball's in ACC Contention

There are only three ACC that are undefeated in conference play.

Sure, it's only December, and the league has a ton of games between now and March to sort itself out, but the Clemson Tigers are one of those squads.

Brad Brownell's team is 10-3 overall and 2-0 in ACC play. That conference mark puts the Tigers tied for second with Pittsburgh while Miami is 3-0.

Oddsmakers are taking note of Clemson's solid start. The Tigers are listed sixth in FanDuel Sportsbook's odds to outright win the ACC. Only Virginia (+185), Duke (+260), North Carolina (+430), Miami (+470) and Virginia Tech (+2200) are listed ahead of Clemson (+3100) to take home the regular-season crown.

The Tigers were picked by the media to finish 11th in the conference, so they're off to a little bit of a surprising start. Clemson ranks 78th in the NCAA's net rankings and has ACC wins over Wake Forest and Georgia Tech by a combined 33 points.

The Tigers play NC State at home on Dec. 30 before hitting the road against Virginia Tech on Jan. 4. Both are winnable games, so those odds to win the ACC might not last long much past the New Year.

