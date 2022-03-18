Read Between the Lines: Next Season is Most Critical for Brad Brownell's Future at Clemson

First-year Clemson athletic director Graham Neff is serious about Clemson basketball, and expectations must be met in 2022-23.

Clemson men's basketball is moving forward with head coach Brad Brownell for a 13th season.

That was established in a letter penned by Clemson athletic director Graham Neff on Thursday that went out to season ticket holders and followers of the program.

Beyond that, though, there is a cloud of uncertainty about the future of Brownell, who took over the Tigers in 2010. Neff, who's in his first year as the leader of a proud and successful athletic department, made it clear that winning has to be a priority in his tenure.

Here are some excerpts from Neff's letter:

Clemson Athletics has high expectations for all twenty-one of our varsity sports programs, and we do not - and will not -shy away from our pursuit of the highest levels of excellence and championships. This year’s Men’s Basketball season did not meet our expectations nor those of Head Coach Brad Brownell and student-athletes. There were a number of reasons for the results, but we realize this is a bottom-line game. In the days following the ACC Tournament, Coach Brownell and I met several times to discuss the state of the program, potential off-season changes and plans for next year that would return us to the NCAA Tournament.

First off, this is 100% a "bottom-line game." And Neff made it very clear: not making the NCAA tournament and finishing in the bottom half of the ACC is not acceptable. That's what Clemson, which went 17-16 overall and 8-12 in conference play, fell short of this past season, and the expectations will be very high in 2022-23.

That's likely what gave Brownell another season. With a budding star in forward P.J. Hall, the Tigers have a pivotal piece to build around. He'll be one of the best big men in both the ACC and nation next season.

Chase Hunter emerged as a reliable scoring guard, and freshmen Ian Schefflin and Ben Middlebrooks have promise. Senior Hunter Tyson has a season of eligibility available if he should choose to use it.

But this is college basketball, and there is an alluring transfer portal. The Tigers will very likely lose key pieces from the roster. They'll also be able to upgrade positions with the portal. Brownell has had success there even before the one-time transfer rule came into play.

The ACC, as a whole, had a down year, with five teams making the ongoing NCAA tournament. Only Duke was seeded higher than eighth, though.

It might not be much better next year with a coaching changeover with the Blue Devils and the fluctuation of rosters all over the league. There should be an opportunity for the Tigers to get some upward mobility next season with the right personnel.

While there are only three NCAA tournament berths to show for the last 12 years of the Brownell era, this year marked just the third time Clemson settled for a double-digit seed in the ACC tournament. The Tigers have found a way in most seasons to be in the upper half, or at least close to it.

They have been to the NCAA tournament in two of the last five years. Nobody made it in the COVID-19 year of 2020. If Clemson can get in next year, it would make it three NCAA appearances in six seasons.

That's a measure of success Neff might get behind, and while graduating players, representing the university the right way are things Brownell is doing, the Tigers have to get to the postseason.

Here's more from Neff:

I have an ambitious vision for Clemson Basketball - both the men’s and women’s programs - and what we can accomplish in the Atlantic Coast Conference and nationally. This is Clemson, and basketball is very important for our university and athletics department. Aggressive investment must be present to achieve such intentions.

Take Neff at his word. He is very serious about basketball at Clemson.

And finally, there's this last passage of the letter:

Clemson is stronger when basketball is thriving. We are committed to winning basketball, and we will provide the resources needed to excel!

It doesn't take a ton of reading between the lines to understand what is meant by "committed to winning basketball." That's why next year is so key for Brownell. The expectations are laid out. Being successful means a better finish in the ACC standings and a trip to the NCAA tournament.

If expectations aren't met, one can only assume Neff is serious and a change of direction will follow.



