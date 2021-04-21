FootballRecruitingBaseballSoftballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Report: Tigers Hire UMKC's Kareem Richardson as Assistant Coach

Clemson's Brad Brownell seems to have found a new option for an assistant coach, reportedly hiring Kareem Jackson of UMKC.
Despite making the tournament, Brad Brownell and Clemson Basketball remain in a constant state of change, just like virtually every Division 1 basketball program.

According to Pete Thamel, Brownell and the Tigers have hired Kareem Jackson of the University of Missouri Kansas City.

In six seasons as the head coach of the Kangaroos from Kansas City, Jackson finished with a 64-87 record over the course of six seasons and joins a Clemson team that just had a big reclassification in the 2021 class as well as transfer from USF David Collins.

