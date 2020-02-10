AllClemson
Tigers Fall Short Against Irish Without Simms

Brad Senkiw

CLEMSON  Clemson got a career-high 16 points from freshman guard Alex Hemenway, but without leading scorer and rebounder Aamir Simms, it wasn't enough as the Tigers fell 61-57 to Notre Dame on Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum. 

"I'm really proud of the way our guys competed. Obviously we had chances. We had the seven point lead in the second half," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We just don’t make enough shots. It’s been hard on us at times. We feel like we get some decent shots. We’ve got to knock them down."

Simms, who averages 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, sat out Sunday with the flu. Brownell said after the game that Simms showed up to Saturday's practice under the weather. They sent him home in hopes nobody else catches it, and Brownell doesn't know if Simms will be back for Wednesday's game at Pitt.

"These are tough times. Kids’ immune systems are down and you just hope it doesn’t get contagious," Brownell said. "We’re already limited in bodies. We need everybody." 

In his absence, the Tigers shot 36 percent from the field and were outrebounded 35-31. Tevin Mack added 16 points for Clemson, but no other Tigers reached double figures. 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Juwan Durham (11) attempts to drive to the basket while being defended by Clemson Tigers center Trey Jemison (55) during the first half of the game at Littlejohn Coliseum on Feb. 9.
Trey Jamison defends Notre Dame's Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Juwan Durham on Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

"We had enough guys here today to win," Brownell said. "It’s a little disrespectful to the team that wins to complain about those kinds of things. It is what it is. It’s a challenge and you’ve got to get past it." 

Despite not being able to hold onto a seven-point lead in the second half, the Tigers still had a chance when Hemenway made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 50-all with 4:04 to play. However, Clemson rushed through some late-game possessions and had a key turnover that helped the Irish pull away in the final three minutes. 

The Tigers, who played solid defense against one of the better scoring teams in the league, made just nine of their 34 3-point attempts. They shot 20-of-56 overall. 

"It’s a brutal league," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said about Simms being out. "How are we going to play them because he’s such a threat? We may have played more zone. I thought our defense down the stretch was very good. He’s a big loss for them. When they have him back, as we’ve seen, they can beat anybody in this building. I hope he’s OK."

Rex Pflueger led the Irish (15-8, 6-6) with 18 points. 

It was Clemson's third consecutive loss and dropped the Tigers to 11-12 overall and 5-8 in ACC play.

"We came into the game like we were going to win this game, with or without Aamir," said Trey Jemison, who scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds in place of Simms. It wasn’t enough but we’ll bounce back." 

Tigers In the Pros: Three Debut In XFL

Former Clemson defensive end Corey Crawford puts up nice numbers in his debut with the Houston Roughnecks, who knocked off former Clemson offensive lineman Isaiah Battle and the L.A. Wildcats 37-17 in Week 1 of the XFL.

Brad Senkiw

How to Watch, Listen and Notes: Notre Dame at Clemson Basketball

Clemson trails the all-time series with Notre Dame 5-2. However, after starting out 0-5, Clemson has won back-to-back games against Notre Dame dating back to 2018. Clemson won its first home game against Notre Dame in 2018 and went on the road last year to claim victory.

CU Athletic Communications

Spring Preview Safeties: A Mixture Of Experience And Youth

With Tanner Muse and K'Von Wallace both moving on, Nolan Turner and Denzell Johnson will lead the way at safety for Clemson in 2020.

JP-Priester

Swinney, Tigers Move Past LSU Loss

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers deal the loss to LSU in the national championship game and begin preparation for the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Assessing Clemson’s 2021 Recruiting needs - Quarterback

The Tigers started off the 2021 recruiting class with nine elite players joining the fold. The Clemson coaching staff will now be presented with the opportunity to build upon that great start. Here’s a look at Clemson’s needs and targets, beginning with quarterback.

Brian Smith

Brian Smith

Davis Sharpe Looks To Lead A Deep Clemson Pitching Staff

Heading into his sophomore season, Davis Sharpe looks to lead the Clemson pitching staff in 2020

JP-Priester

Why Does Clemson Dance? Because Alabama Almost Lost Two Games

If anyone is looking for the reason for the Tigers' post game celebrations that have become viral on social media, they can look no further than the two games in the fall of 1992.

Zach Lentz

Clemson-Notre Dame Set For 7:30 p.m. Kickoff

NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC

CU Athletic Communications

Ct33

Clemson, Brooks Produce Strong Showing Friday

The Clemson Track & Field teams concluded the first day of competition at the South Carolina Invitational with five top-five finishes, eight personal bests and 13 season bests. Devon Brooks was the star of the day, as Brooks ran 7.71 in the final of the men’s 60 meter hurdles to win the event and become the fourth-best performer in program history.

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Splits First Two Games of Inaugural Season

After defeating St. John’s in its inaugural outing, the Clemson Softball team (1-1, 0-0 ACC) fell 11-0 to Duke (1-0, 0-0 ACC) in the Tigers’ second game of the day

CU Athletic Communications