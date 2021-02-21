FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Clemson Earns First ACC Road Win Over Ga. Tech

The Clemson Softball team scored three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fifth to earn the program’s first-ever ACC road victory, 5-2, over Georgia Tech in its first-ever ACC road game
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball team scored three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fifth to earn the program’s first-ever ACC road victory, 5-2, over Georgia Tech in its first-ever ACC road game. The Tigers are now 20-0 all-time when scoring five runs or more. Valerie Cagle pitched for all seven innings for the Tigers and improved to 3-1 on the season. Win the win, the Tigers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 5-4 overall and 0-4 in league games this season.

Box Score

The Tigers took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Marissa Guimbarda ignited the Clemson offense with her fifth career sacrifice fly on a fly-ball to shallow left field, allowing McKenzie Clark to tag up from third and score. Three batters later, Cammy Pereira recorded her second double of the season on a two-RBI shot that kicked off the right-field wall.

The Yellow Jackets cut into the Clemson lead later in the bottom of the third and in the fourth, scoring one run in each inning to trim its deficit to 3-2.

In the fifth with two outs, JoJo Hyatt extended the Clemson lead to 5-2. Hyatt had a full count before registering a two-RBI single through the right side to earn her first pair of RBIs of the season.

Clemson shortstop Ansley Gilstrap surpassed the 100 career steal mark after claiming two stolen bases in Saturday’s win. Her second stolen base gave her 101 career steals.

Georgia Tech’s Blake Neleman (3-2) received the loss after pitching for 2.2 innings.

Clemson and the Yellow Jackets return to Mewborn Field on Sunday for a doubleheader to round out the Tigers’ first-ever ACC road series. First pitch of game No. 1 is set for 1:30 p.m., while Sunday’s second contest is officially listed to start at 4 p.m. Both games are slated to stream on ACCNX.

For complete coverage of the Tiger softball team, follow @ClemsonSoftball on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

