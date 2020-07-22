Tigers on PGA Tour: Glover Looks to Keep Stellar Play Going at 3M Open

Last week's difficult conditions at the Memorial proved too much for many golfers as just nine of the more than 130 golfers in the field finished under par.

This week's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., should offer an easier degree of difficulty, which should bode well for the six former Clemson golfers in the field. Last year's champion, Matthew Wolff, shot 21-under-par at the Par-71 course, including a 65 in the final round.

Here's a look at the Tiger alums (Thursday tee times in paratheses):

Lucas Glover (12:40 p.m.)

Despite brutal conditions and scores, Glover was able to make his fifth consecutive cut and finish tied for 38th. The two-time Clemson All-American got off to a great start with scores of 69-72 in the first two rounds. After putting together a 74 on Saturday, the course caught up to Glover on Sunday when he carded a 78.

The 3M Open offers a great bounce-back opportunity. Glover, who's currently ranked 92nd in the FedEx Cup standings, finished tied for seventh at this tournament a year ago after shooting a 62 in the final round. Glover is tied for eighth with Bubba Watson and Russell Henley in odds to win the 3M Open at 35-to-1, and he's seventh on Tour in birdie average since play resumed after a 13-week layoff.

Doc Redman (7:50 p.m.)

Redman saw his streak of five consecutive cuts made come to an end last week at the Memorial. He had a pair of 76s to end his week but had been playing quite well heading into that tournament. This week, he'll look to make the cut at a course he didn't last year when he shot 77-69. Redman is ranked 76th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Kyle Stanley (6:50 a.m.)

Another two-time Clemson All-American, Stanley didn't participate last week and is hoping to end his streak of back-to-back missed cuts. He shot 72-71 at the Workday Charity Open two weeks ago. Stanley, who's ranked 133 in the standings, is playing the TPC Twin Cities for the first time in tournament play.

D.J. Trahan (1 p.m.)

Trahan is looking to make his first cut since the layoff. He was 5-over after two days at the Workday Charity Open and now heads to a course he's also not played.

Jonathan Byrd (12:20 p.m.)

Byrd was unable to capitalize on his 12th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Open, where he was 14-under, when he missed the cut at Workday two weeks ago. Six of Byrd's last 13 rounds have been in the 60s. He did not play in the 3M Classic in 2019.

Ben Martin (1:20 p.m.)

Martin's one tournament since play resumed resulted in a missed cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, despite shooting a 67 in the second round. Martin is ranked 153rd in the FedEx Cup and is making his first appearance at the TPC Twin Cities.