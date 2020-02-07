AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson Splits First Two Games of Inaugural Season

UCF Athletics

CU Athletic Communications

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Clemson Softball team (1-1, 0-0 ACC) won its inaugural game 6-2 over St. John’s Friday morning at UCF’s Black & Gold tournament in Orlando, Florida. Freshman right-handed pitcher Logan Caymol earned the program’s first-ever win in the circle and posted a game-high eight strikeouts. Freshman shortstop Hannah Goodwin belted an opposite field three-run homer over the right-field wall to break a 1-1 tie in the fifth, which gave Clemson a 4-1 lead.

“A lot of emotions obviously, setting history, and first game in 2020,” said Clemson Head Coach John Rittman after the game. “It's been a long time coming. As coaches, we've been here since late 2017. It's all coming to reality. Today was a great effort by our team. I felt that we had some great performances today, starting in the circle with Logan Caymol. The battery with she and JoJo Hyatt were terrific. We had some clutch hits - Hannah Goodwin breaking the game open with a big home run (and) Cammy Pereira providing a lot of spark offensively.”

St. John’s secured an initial 1-0 lead to open the game after Red Storm base runners on the corners stole home and second. In the bottom of the second, Cammy Pereira’s single through the left side, which resulted in Clemson’s first-ever hit, RBI and run scored (Bailey Taylor), tied the game, 1-1. Later in the sixth, Marissa Guimbarda and Goodwin were both hit by pitches with the bases loaded, which extended the Tigers’ lead, 6-2.

“I thought as the game wore on, we settled down at the plate, got the adrenaline out of us and started having some good at-bats, and came away with a victory.”

After defeating St. John’s in its inaugural outing, the Clemson Softball team (1-1, 0-0 ACC) fell 11-0 to Duke (1-0, 0-0 ACC) in the Tigers’ second game of the day. Brianna Butler earned the win in the circle for the Blue Devils, who scored seven runs in the third inning. Clemson junior infielder Bailey Taylor registered her first double of the season in the second inning to lead the Clemson effort.

In the first, Duke took advantage of two Clemson passed balls and an error, scoring two early runs. The Blue Devils then extended their lead to 3-0 in the second inning after Caroline Jacobsen scored on Kyla Morris RBI single to left field. Duke went on to cross the plate eight more times – seven in the third and once in the fourth.

Friday’s matchup between Clemson and the Blue Devils was not a designated conference game.

Clemson returns to the field at the UCF Softball Complex on Saturday, Feb. 8 to take on Indiana at 11 a.m. and UCF at 3:30 p.m. Saturday’s contest against the Knights is set to stream on UCFKnights.TV. Live Stats can be accessed on the Tigers’ softball schedule page on ClemsonTigers.com.

For complete coverage of the Tiger softball team, follow @ClemsonSoftball on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson-Notre Dame Set For 7:30 p.m. Kickoff

NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC

CU Athletic Communications

by

Ct33

Assessing Clemson’s 2021 Recruiting needs - Quarterback

The Tigers started off the 2021 recruiting class with nine elite players joining the fold. The Clemson coaching staff will now be presented with the opportunity to build upon that great start. Here’s a look at Clemson’s needs and targets, beginning with quarterback.

Brian Smith

by

Tigerne

Adam Hackenberg Hoping To Bring Power To Clemson Lineup

After a year spent playing a backup role, Adam Hackenberg looks to be Clemson's starting catcher and bring some power to the middle of the lineup

JP-Priester

Spring Preview: Clemson's Elite Receiver Group Adds More Young Talent

The Clemson Tiger's are heading into the 2020 season with only eight scholarship players at wide receiver. Veteran's Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers will lead the way while Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. look to break into the national spotlight.

Morgan Thomas

Dabo: We Believe This Is a Special Group

National signing day was without the drama and excitement of years past, as the Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class of 24 signees was finished in December. But the lack of drama did not dampen the excitement of head coach Dabo Swinney.

Zach Lentz

Louisville Named ACC Baseball Preseason Favorite; Clemson Picked t-4

Clemson picked t-4; Miami favored in Coastal Division

acc communications

Swinney Details Etienne's Decision to Return

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that the only thing that surprised him about running back Travis Etienne's decision to play another year at Clemson was their initial conversation on the subject of returning or going to the NFL.

Brad Senkiw

Elliott Receives Pay Raise From Clemson

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott received a raise that was approved by the Board of Trustees on Thursday that will pay him $1.6 million in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson, Mike Noonan Agree to New Deal

The Clemson University Board of Trustees approved a new six-year contract for head men’s soccer coach Mike Noonan, Clemson announced earlier on Thursday. The contract will begin in 2020 and will run through 2025.

CU Athletic Communications

Swinney Formally Announces Staff Changes

Grisham officially named as one of 10 full-time assistant coaches

CU Athletic Communications