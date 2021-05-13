Clemson Tabs Jordan Byrd as Larry Penley Replacement

Clemson men's golf coach Larry Penley says Jordan Byrd, who will take over the program when Penley retires, is "ready for the opportunity" to lead the successful program.

Clemson men's golf will undergo a coaching change for the first time in 38 years.

The university announced Thursday that longtime assistant Jordan Byrd will take over for legendary coach Larry Penley, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Penley, the all-time winningest men's golf coach in ACC history, will hand the program over to Byrd after the Tigers finish competing in the NCAA tournament.

“Jordan Byrd is ready for this opportunity,” Penley in a statement from Clemson. “I’ve had the chance to work alongside him for 17 years, and he’s been a tremendous leader of young men. Jordan is a terrific golf mind and golf coach, and I couldn’t think of anyone better to lead this program into the future.”

Byrd, a graduate of Furman, joined the staff in 2005 and helped the Tigers win 18 tournaments and two ACC championships, including the 2021 title. Clemson's made an NCAA Regional every year that he's been with the program.

“I am thrilled to lead this program and thankful to the administration for the opportunity,” Byrd said. “I have had the privilege to learn an incredible amount from Coach Penley and I am ready for this opportunity. Clemson has been home for my family and me for a long time, and I am excited to lead this program.”

Byrd was in charge of recruiting and landing numerous All-Americans and PGA Tour pros, including Kyle Stanley, Ben Martin and Doc Redman. His brother, Jonathan Byrd, is one of the program's all-time great golfers and is a Ring of Honor inductee.

"We are delighted to have Jordan Byrd take over the men’s golf program,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “When Coach Penley announced his intention to retire, we quickly identified Jordan as a top candidate for this position. We knew his leadership and engagement in the golf community were unparalleled. After others and I interviewed him, I knew he was ready to put his own mark on this program that he’s had such a large part in building.”

The Tigers begin NCAA Regional play at the Golf Club of Tennessee as the No. 1 seed on Monday.

