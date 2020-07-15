Because of COVID-19, golf has yet to hold one of its four Major tournaments.

However, this week's PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club, home of Jack Nicklaus, presents a star-studded field combined with a big-time tournament feel. Having one of the greatest golfers of all time hosting the Memorial is always a huge deal, but golf will be front and center in sports for the last week before the start of Major League Baseball.

The Par-72 course is holding its second event in as many weeks after Collin Morikawa outlasted Justin Thomas, who both shot 19-under-par, on the third playoff hole to win the Workday Charity Open last Sunday. No former Clemson golfers made it past the first two rounds.

Expect the Memorial to play tough this week. Jack's place will offer faster greens, thicker rough and even more of the biggest names in golf, including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods.

Here's a look at the two former Clemson golfers, who both sat out last week but are in the field Thursday at Muirfield (tee times in parentheses):

Doc Redman (noon)

Coming off his fifth consecutive cut made and a third straight top-25 finish, a rested Redman could be primed for another productive tournament. He ranks 15th on Tour in shots gained: approach to the green and has displayed excellent ball striking. He's 25th in shots gained: off-the-tee and 29th in shots gained: tee-to-green.

Redman played the Memorial in 2018 when he missed the cut after shooting rounds of 77 and 70. He currently ranks 71st in the FedEx Cup standings.

Lucas Glover (12:22 p.m.)

The two-time All-American at Clemson has also been enjoying success since the 13-week layoff. Glover has not only made four consecutive cuts, but he's also produced four top-25 finishes to move into 96th in the standings.

He shot a 67 in his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago. This week, he'll look to make the cut at the Memorial for the 10th time in his 16th tournament at Muirfield. He hasn't been home for the weekend since 2013, and his best-ever finish at Jack's place came in 2005 when he finished eighth. Glover has finished inside the top 50 three times in the last 10 years.