AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Tigers on Tour: Redman, Glover Gear Up for Loaded Memorial

Brad Senkiw

Because of COVID-19, golf has yet to hold one of its four Major tournaments. 

However, this week's PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club, home of Jack Nicklaus, presents a star-studded field combined with a big-time tournament feel. Having one of the greatest golfers of all time hosting the Memorial is always a huge deal, but golf will be front and center in sports for the last week before the start of Major League Baseball. 

The Par-72 course is holding its second event in as many weeks after Collin Morikawa outlasted Justin Thomas, who both shot 19-under-par, on the third playoff hole to win the Workday Charity Open last Sunday. No former Clemson golfers made it past the first two rounds.

Expect the Memorial to play tough this week. Jack's place will offer faster greens, thicker rough and even more of the biggest names in golf, including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods.

Here's a look at the two former Clemson golfers, who both sat out last week but are in the field Thursday at Muirfield (tee times in parentheses):

Doc Redman (noon)

Coming off his fifth consecutive cut made and a third straight top-25 finish, a rested Redman could be primed for another productive tournament. He ranks 15th on Tour in shots gained: approach to the green and has displayed excellent ball striking. He's 25th in shots gained: off-the-tee and 29th in shots gained: tee-to-green. 

Redman played the Memorial in 2018 when he missed the cut after shooting rounds of 77 and 70. He currently ranks 71st in the FedEx Cup standings.

Lucas Glover (12:22 p.m.)  

The two-time All-American at Clemson has also been enjoying success since the 13-week layoff. Glover has not only made four consecutive cuts, but he's also produced four top-25 finishes to move into 96th in the standings. 

He shot a 67 in his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago. This week, he'll look to make the cut at the Memorial for the 10th time in his 16th tournament at Muirfield. He hasn't been home for the weekend since 2013, and his best-ever finish at Jack's place came in 2005 when he finished eighth. Glover has finished inside the top 50 three times in the last 10 years. 

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Watch List: 14 Clemson Tiger commits and 10 key targets named

Clemson Tigers football recruiting is loaded with SI All-American Candidates

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

Coaching Spotlight: Todd Bates Mirrors Swinney's, Clemson's Philosophies

Clemson defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator Todd Bates uses a unique coaching style to be the right fit for Dabo Swinney's staff.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Travis Etienne Named to Doak Walker Watch List

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been named as one of 76 players on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award. Additional information from award organizers is included below.

CU Athletic Communications

ACC Quarterback Rankings: Optimistic Look at Key Position

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the headliner at the ACC's quarterback position, but the reputation of the league could improve with returning players.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Quarterback Performances in Program History

Clemson Football has seen some great quarterback play. From Trevor Lawrence to Homer Jordan, guys have turned in some masterful performances. Today we rank the ten best of all-time.

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Could Clemson Play ACC-Only Games in Hoops?

According to a report from CBS Sports, college basketball could face conference-only games and start in January, which means Clemson could lose all of its November and December non-ACC games.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Moments In Dabo Swinney Era

All Clemson counts down the ten biggest moments in the Dabo Swinney era

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson Top 10: Receivers

Clemson has earned the moniker of 'Wide Receiver University' for good reason. Today's Top 10 looks at the best receivers in Tiger history, and there are a number of good ones to choose from.

Travis Boland

10 Questions With No Answers: A Tough Look at 2020 College Football Season

With a normal season completely out of question, here are 10 thoughts worth pondering as we close in on tougher decisions concerning college football.

Brad Senkiw

by

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Ranked Sixth Best Job in College Football

247 Sports ranks Clemson as The Sixth Best Job in College Football

Christopher Hall

by

JP-Priester