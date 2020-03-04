AllClemson
Clemson Wins Seventh Straight In 5-2 Victory Over Charlotte

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. – MK Bonamy’s single to center field drove in the go-ahead run for the Tigers after shortstop Hannah Goodwin smacked a double down the right field line to put Clemson (15-7, 3-0 ACC) in scoring position. Bonamy’s hit marked her eighth consecutive game with at least one hit, and knocked in her 19th RBI of the season. Clemson catcher JoJo Hyatt added to the sixth inning surge with her first double of the year, which sent home both Goodwin and Carlee Shannon to seal the Tigers’ 5-2 victory, and extend Clemson’s winning streak to seven.


Freshman right-handed pitcher Logan Caymol improved to 7-1 on the season and tallied 10 strikeouts, just one shy of her season high, and held Charlotte (11-11, 0-0 C-USA) to four hits.


Clemson junior Marissa Guimbarda paced the Tigers’ offense, going 3-for-3 in the first contest of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Guimbarda registered her ninth home run of the season with a 240-foot shot over left field to tie the score, 2-2, in the fourth inning. With the homer, Guimbarda recorded her seventh hit on the season that resulted in the Tigers either tying the game or taking the lead.


Clemson got on the board first after junior outfielder Grace Mattimore ripped her first of two doubles - this one down the left-field line - in the bottom half of the first inning. Then, Guimbarda dialed up her first hit of the game on a line drive over the UNCC center fielder to score Mattimore and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The RBI was Guimbarda’s 22nd of the season. Mattimore reached base safely for the third time in as many attempts after reaching base on balls in her final plate appearance of the game.


Charlotte evened the score in the third on a single to center field with bases loaded before taking a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly to left field.

Single-game for all Clemson Softball midweek games are available for $2 on ClemsonTigers.com.


For complete coverage of the Tiger softball team, follow @ClemsonSoftball on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.


Catamounts Rout Tigers

The Clemson Tigers could not build on the momentum taking two out of three games against in-state rival South Carolina last weekend, as they fell to the Western Carolina Catamounts Wednesday by a final score of 11-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Swinney: Clemson Must Develop at the Cornerback Position

Dabo Swinney has positive so far during spring practice, but he wasn't afraid to admit that cornerback is a position Clemson needs to develop consistency in before the 2020 season begins.

Morgan Thomas

Dabo Swinney Excited About Potential Of Defensive Line

Going into spring this year, Clemson is bringing back every starter along the defensive front. However, like last year, there are still questions, just of a different variety, for head coach Dabo Swinney.

JP-Priester

What Are We Hearing?

This is AllClemson.com's daily look behind the scenes of Clemson sports rumors, news and notes of interest

Zach Lentz

Finding the Next Isaiah Simmons

Clemson is expected to return to a traditional 4-3 defense in 2020 and with that comes the challenge of finding the next great Sam linebacker to replace Isaiah Simmons, the 2019 Butkus Award winner.

Morgan Thomas

Former Tigers Impress Swinney

Dabo Swinney spent last week balancing the responsibilities of his newest team and the excitement of seeing his former players put on a show in front of the NFL's top executives.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Commit Cade Denhoff Leads by Example

When watching Cade Denhoff play last season, there’s no question he deserved to be labeled one of Florida’s best, as well as an all-out performer. Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Camp helped to reestablish both of those sentiments.

Brian Smith

Etienne Chronicles Decision To Return To Clemson

Clemson running back Travis Etienne made his decision to return to Clemson for his senior season when his friend gave him advice while they were playing a video game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Spring Notebook: Tigers Put on the Pads

After three days of shorts and shells one thing was abundantly clear—the freshmen defensive linemen—Demonte Capehart, Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee—are "as advertised".

Zach Lentz

Spring Practice Observations From Clemson's 4th Workout

Clemson freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was out of any limited jersey color, allowing him to fully participate Monday. That was among several notable observations from the portion of practice open to the media.

Brad Senkiw