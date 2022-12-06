Skip to main content
Diop and Sylla Earn All-South Region Nods

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson juniors Hamady Diop and Ousmane Sylla were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-South Region second team, the organization announced on Tuesday. It is both players' second consecutive season earning a spot on the regional second team.

Sylla led the way offensively for the Tigers all season, pacing the team in goals (5), assists (7), game-winning goals (2) and points (17). He notched a brace in the first game of the season against Indiana, earning ACC Player of the Week honors for that performance. He finished the season third in the conference in assists and 10th in points, and was named to the All-ACC first team.

Diop was a stalwart of the Clemson defense all season long, starting in 13 games and playing a key role in five clean sheets on the year. On the offensive end, he added two goals including the Tigers' lone score against UCLA in the NCAA Tournament. He is now a two-time All-ACC second team and All-South Region second team performer.

