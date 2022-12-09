DIOP, REID AND SYLLA TO PARTICIPATE IN MLS COLLEGE SHOWCASE

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson men's soccer players Hamady Diop, Isaiah Reid and Ousmane Sylla have been invited to the third-ever adidas MLS College Showcase. The event will take place from Dec. 9-12 in Raleigh, North Carolina in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup and in advance of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Dec. 21.

The 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase will feature 44 top college players, ranging from freshmen to graduate students, participating in a series of training sessions, testing, interviews, and match play. the event allows MLS clubs to scout and interact with potential MLS SuperDraft selections across different stages of their collegiate careers, and does not threaten any of the athletes' remaining eligibility.

Diop has been a staple of the Tigers' defense over the past two seasons, holding down the center back position wonderfully. In the process, he has contributed seven goals and three assists.

Reid, a native of Rock Hill, S.C. and a captain of the 2022 squad was the hero of the 2021 National Championship, scoring both of Clemson's two goals in the match and earning the College Cup Offensive MVP nod. He scored three goals in the 2022 season, bringing his career total to 14.

Sylla, a two time All-ACC and All-South Region player, led the Tigers in goals and assists in the 2022 season, and was named the Dalton Family Team MVP on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

In World Cup Soccer Action, after Brazil's defeat Friday, Argentina is the new favorite at +240, according to Fanduel.

For all the most up-to-date information regarding Clemson men's soccer, please visit ClemsonTigers.com and follow @ClemsonMSoccer on Twitter and Instagram.