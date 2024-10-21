Clemson Tigers Offensive Line Target Shares Details of Recent Visit
It is never too early to have future talent on campus and experience a game day environment for the Clemson Tigers.
2026 offensive line recruit Dylan Biehl was one of many recruits in attendance to watch Clemson take down the Virginia Cavaliers 48-31 on Saturday.
"It was a lot of fun, beautiful day and it was amazing to be with people like Coach (Matt) Luke," Biehl told Clemson Tigers On SI. "It was good to be back in Death Valley and to see my second game. It was a great game to see two very classy programs that I'm very high on play."
Biehl plays offensive tackle at Lambert High School in Cumming, Georgia. He's listed at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, and still has time to grow into his frame. He's ranked as a three-star prospect everywhere he's currently been evaluated. Though he's only played tackle in high school, he's open to playing on the interior offensive line if asked to do so.
"I can snap and pull, so I know I could handle the interior offensive line," said Biehl.
The class of 2026 standout has gotten to know Clemson offensive line Coach Luke pretty well. He's become a factor in this recruitment.
"I'm glad the relationship is continuing to grow on a personal level during this process of evaluation," Biehl said. "He's a very qualified and intense coach and a very good man as well."
Biehl listed other schools that are speaking with him on a regular basis are Miami, Stanford, Virginia, and Penn State.
It may be some time before Biehl returns to Clemson on a visit. He's got some visit plans already booked but wants to make it back sometime this off-season if he's not able to make it on a game day.
"This may have been my last visit to Clemson this season but hopefully we can find another because it's so easy to get down,' Biehl explained. If not, I hope to return in the winter and spring. I plan on heading to Miami this weekend and Penn State for the whiteout game."
Looking at Clemson's 2026 class, Dabo Swinney's squad has three commitments. Cornerback Shavar Young Jr., quarterback Tait Reynolds, and quarterback Brock Bradley all are committed to the Tigers.