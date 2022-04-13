Five Former Clemson Golfers Teeing Off at PGA Tour's Palmetto State Stop

Lucas Glover, Doc Redman and Ben Martin among a group of former Clemson Tigers playing The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links this week.

The week after the Masters Tournament, golf's premier event, means some big-name professionals take time off after a stressful week at Augusta.

That helps open up the field at The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. Five former Clemson golfers will participate in the PGA Tour's Palmetto State stop.

Here's a look at that group with their odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to win the golf tournament at the par-71 course:

Lucas Glover (+12000): The former All-American made the cut at the Masters as the lone Tiger in the field. Glover shot 5-over-par for the week and finished tied for 30th. He's making his 20th pro appearance at Harbour Town this week and is scheduled to tee off at 8:05 a.m. Thursday. Glover's best finish here was seventh in 2008 and he's made the cut 12 times.

Doc Redman (+23000): Redman finished in the top 70 at his latest event, the Valero Open, and he comes to Harbour Town for the fourth time. He's made one cut and finished in the top-25.

Ben Martin (+28000): The Greenwood, S.C., native nearly won the Corales Puntacana Championship last month, finishing tied for second. He's participating in his sixth PGA Tour event of the season and is playing The Heritage for the eighth time. Martin's best finish here is third back in 2014. He's playing in the same group as Redman in the first two rounds.

Jonathan Byrd (+32000): The Anderson, S.C., native is making his first start since finishing 36th at the Corales Puntacana Championship late last month. Byrd has made played The Heritage 15 times with nine cuts made and one top-25.

Bryson Nimmer (+40000): Nimmer is playing The Heritage for the second consecutive year. He missed the cut in 2021.

