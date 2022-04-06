Former Clemson Golfer Lucas Glover Set for 9th Appearance at Masters Tournament

As the lone Clemson representative, former Tiger All-American Lucas Glover is back in Augusta National, thanks to his win at the John Deere Classic last July.

Lucas Glover is the lone Clemson representative in the 2022 Masters Tournament this week.

The former Tigers All-American is set to tee off in Thursday's first round at 11:29 a.m. at famed Augusta National in Georgia. Glover is eyeing becoming the first former Clemson golfer ever to win the Green Jacket in his ninth attempt.

Glover has made the cut four times in his eight Masters appearances and has a scoring average of 74.25. His best finish was tied for 20th in 2007 and his low round is 69 on the Par 72 course. Glover has three other top-50 finishes.

Glover has made over $200,000 in Masters earnings. He last made the cut in 2014 and has only played once (2020) since that season. Winner of the 2009 U.S. Open, Glover has four career victories in his professional career.

Glover made the Masters field by winning the John Deere Classic last July. It broke a decade-long winless streak.

The Greenville, S.C., native is listed at FanDuel Sportsbook with odds of +55000 to win the Masters. There are seven golfers listed below him. One of the most important aspects of a golfer's game at Augusta National is ball-striking, and Glover ranks 42nd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach to the green this season.

To make history as a former Tiger and a longshot, he'll have to navigate a loaded field led by favorites Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, among others at the prestigious event. Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods is also scheduled to play his first tournament since a car accident sidelined the legendary golfer in Feb. 2021.

