The second PGA Tour event since the 13-week layoff was a success for a pair of former Clemson golfers.

Doc Redman and Lucas Glover look to keep their solid showing at the RBC Heritage last weekend going this week at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

They'll be joined by two more former Tigers in Kyle Stanley and D.J. Trahan at the Par-70 course. It's another loaded field Thursday-Sunday. Here's a look at the Clemson alums (with first-round tee times in parentheses):

Doc Redman (1:40 p.m.)

Redman is coming off his second-best finish (tied for 21st) of the season at the RBC Heritage last week. It was his first top-25 since ending up T13 at the Houston Open last October. He overcame a 72 in the first round to shoot in the 60s the rest of the tournament and finished 14-under-par, eight strokes back from winner Webb Simpson.

The former Clemson golfer has been especially sharp with his iron play since the layoff. Redman ranks 25th on Tour in strokes gained: approach to the green, a key stat that shows solid ball striking. A hot name in both sports betting and daily fantasy, Redman is making his first appearance at TPC River Highlands.

Lucas Glover (12:10 p.m.)

Coming off the same finish as Redman, Glover is looking to build upon his four consecutive rounds in the 60s. His lowest came last Saturday when he shot a 66, followed by a 67 in the final round to finish 14-under-par.

It was Glover's third top-25 finish of the season, and he heads to TPC River Highlands without much success at the course. Glover has made the cut just three times in 11 tournaments and hasn't made it past the second round in his last four appearances.

Kyle Stanley (noon)

Stanley missed the cut in last week in his first tournament since the layoff after shooting 69-70 at the high-scoring RBC Heritage. He'll look to bounce back at course he's played at 11 times since 2009.

The two-time Clemson All-American has made three consecutive cuts at the Travelers and finished 15th two years ago with a score of 10-under-par.

D.J. Trahan (7:05 a.m.)

The former Clemson golfer who went to high school in Spartanburg, S.C., is playing his first tournament since the Honda Classic in early March, where he missed the cut. Trahan will look to stick around longer at the Travelers, where he's made the weekend eight times in nine appearances. His best finish at TPC River Highlands was 17th in 2011.

He's had a top-10 this season at the RSM Classic and has made seven cuts in 11 tournaments with two top-25 finishes.