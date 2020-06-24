AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Tigers on PGA Tour: River Highlands Up Next

Brad Senkiw

The second PGA Tour event since the 13-week layoff was a success for a pair of former Clemson golfers.

Doc Redman and Lucas Glover look to keep their solid showing at the RBC Heritage last weekend going this week at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. 

They'll be joined by two more former Tigers in Kyle Stanley and D.J. Trahan at the Par-70 course. It's another loaded field Thursday-Sunday. Here's a look at the Clemson alums (with first-round tee times in parentheses): 

Doc Redman (1:40 p.m.)

Redman is coming off his second-best finish (tied for 21st) of the season at the RBC Heritage last week. It was his first top-25 since ending up T13 at the Houston Open last October. He overcame a 72 in the first round to shoot in the 60s the rest of the tournament and finished 14-under-par, eight strokes back from winner Webb Simpson.

The former Clemson golfer has been especially sharp with his iron play since the layoff. Redman ranks 25th on Tour in strokes gained: approach to the green, a key stat that shows solid ball striking. A hot name in both sports betting and daily fantasy, Redman is making his first appearance at TPC River Highlands. 

Lucas Glover (12:10 p.m.)

Coming off the same finish as Redman, Glover is looking to build upon his four consecutive rounds in the 60s. His lowest came last Saturday when he shot a 66, followed by a 67 in the final round to finish 14-under-par. 

It was Glover's third top-25 finish of the season, and he heads to TPC River Highlands without much success at the course. Glover has made the cut just three times in 11 tournaments and hasn't made it past the second round in his last four appearances. 

Kyle Stanley (noon)

Stanley missed the cut in last week in his first tournament since the layoff after shooting 69-70 at the high-scoring RBC Heritage. He'll look to bounce back at course he's played at 11 times since 2009. 

The two-time Clemson All-American has made three consecutive cuts at the Travelers and finished 15th two years ago with a score of 10-under-par. 

D.J. Trahan (7:05 a.m.)

The former Clemson golfer who went to high school in Spartanburg, S.C., is playing his first tournament since the Honda Classic in early March, where he missed the cut. Trahan will look to stick around longer at the Travelers, where he's made the weekend eight times in nine appearances. His best finish at TPC River Highlands was 17th in 2011.

He's had a top-10 this season at the RSM Classic and has made seven cuts in 11 tournaments with two top-25 finishes. 

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aamir Simms Details Decision To Return To Clemson

Clemson's Aamir Simms decision to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return for his senior season should prove to be beneficial to both him and the Tigers.

JP-Priester

Stanford's David Shaw Impressed by Deshaun Watson's Football IQ

During a 2015 visit, Stanford head coach David Shaw enjoyed a front-row seat to Deshaun Watson's high football IQ as the injured star watched from the sideline.

Christopher Hall

Clemson Football Among Winningest Programs Since 2000

In a recent 247 Sports report, Clemson ranks in the top-10 of winning percentages for college football programs since 2000.

Christopher Hall

by

J Clarke

Urban Meyer Gives Winning Formula For 2020

Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer likes Clemson and Ohio State this season based on their star returning quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

Travis Boland

City of Clemson Looks to Pass Ordinance Requiring Masks to be Worn

The Clemson City Council has proposed an order that will require masks to be worn by those within the city limits

Zach Lentz

NFL Network Analyst: Neither Lawrence, Fields Graded as Highest QB

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah says neither Trevor Lawrence nor Justin Fields grade out as his highest quarterback of 2021 draft.

JP-Priester

Playoffs Are Not the Goal for the Tigers

With every major new agency having already penciled in the Clemson Tigers for a return trip to the playoff and national championship game, one might think that the noise from the outside could potentially become a distraction.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Swinney was a Crawl-On at Alabama

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who played wide receiver at Alabama from 1988-1992 and was a member of the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national championship team, took time to recall how his time under Coach Gene Stallings shaped him into the man and the coach that he is today.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Games Of 1990's

Clemson won just one conference crown and just two bowl games during the nineties, but looking back, the Tigers did have some good wins during that time period.

JP-Priester

Swinney: Coaching Sons at Clemson is 'Special'

Coaching sons is something that few coaches have the opportunity to be a part of, but for Swinney is something that he does not take for granted.

Zach Lentz