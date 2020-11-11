Glover Begins Play in his Eighth Masters on Thursday

Clemson, S.C.—Former Clemson All-American and Hall of Famer Lucas Glover begins play in his eighth Masters Tournament on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. off the first tee at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Glover will be one of the first competitors at the tournament, as he is in Group One with Corey Conners and C.T. Pan.

This will be Glover’s eighth Masters, more than any other former Clemson golfer, but his first since 2014. Glover has made the cut at the Masters four of his previous seven appearances with his best finish coming in 2007 when he finished 20th. His best score was recorded in 2010 when he finished with a four-over-par 292, good enough for 36th place that year.

Glover has made the cut in each of his last two trips to Augusta. He finished 49th in 2013 and 42nd in 2014.

The native of Greenville High who played for the Tigers from 1997-2001 and was a two-time first-team All-American, will be playing in his 43rd career Major Championship, also more than any other former Tiger golfer. He has made the cut at 18 of his previous 42 Majors.

Glover is the only former Tiger to win a Major Championship, as he won the 2009 US Open at Bethpage Black. That is obviously the best finish by any former Tiger at the US Open. Glover also has the best finish by a former Clemson golfer at the PGA (5th, 2009) and the Open Championship (12th, in 2011).

Glover qualified for the 2020 Masters off his 29th place finish at the 2018-19 season FedX Cup Championship. This will be just the fifth tournament in 2020-21 for Glover, who finished 17th at the US Open.

Former and current Clemson golfers have made 29 appearances at The Masters. Former Tigers have made the cut 12 times, including Chris Patton in 1990, the first Tiger to make the cut at the tournament. The top finish is an eighth-place by Jonathan Byrd in 2003 when he shot an even-par 288 in is first Masters appearance. The best score by a former Tiger is 283 by Kyle Stanley in 2019 when he finished 21st.